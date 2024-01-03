SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

We've made it to 2024 and Montverde Academy is still holding strong atop the rankings.

The story of the week, however, is Dynamic Prep out of Irving, Texas, who jumped from unranked all the way up to No. 6 in the rankings after a memorable performance at the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Led by former six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal -- whose son Jermaine Jr. plays on the team -- Dynamic Prep knocked off No. 17 Combine Academy and Dream City Christian before handing No. 7 Prolific Prep its second loss of the season in the championship game.

Prolific Prep's loss allowed Long Island Lutheran to climb up to second in the rankings while Paul VI and Link Academy keep rolling along this season in the top five.

Outside of Dynamic Prep's appearance this week, two other teams entered into the top 25. After a 14-0 start, Ridge View jumps to No. 22 and McEachern rounds out the rankings at No. 25.

Here's how the past week impacted the first rankings of 2024.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 8-1

3. Paul VI (Va.) 9-1

4. Link Academy (Mo.) 15-4

5. Columbus (Fla.) 10-4

6. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 12-1

7. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 18-2

8. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 13-4

9. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 5-2

10. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 5-2

11. La Lumiere (Ind.) 9-1

12. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 15-1

13. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 10-2

14. IMG Academy (Fla.) 5-5

15. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 11-2

16. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 11-0

17. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 12-1

18. Myers Park (N.C.) 9-2

19. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 6-3

20. Combine Academy (N.C.) 17-2

21. Bullis School (Md.) 9-1

22. Ridge View (S.C.) 14-0

23. John Marshall (Va.) 10-2

24. Grayson (Ga.) 12-1

25. McEachern (Ga.) 9-3