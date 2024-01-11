Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette guard Sean Jones will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during Wednesday's loss to Butler.

School officials revealed the severity of the injury Thursday and said Jones will undergo surgery in the coming week.

Jones had come off the bench in each of Marquette's 16 games this season and was averaging 5.8 points and two assists in 16.3 minutes.

No. 11 Marquette (11-5, 2-3 Big East) lost 69-62 to Butler, ending a 20-game conference home winning streak that tied a Big East record. The Golden Eagles have dropped two straight and three of five overall heading into Monday's home game against Villanova.