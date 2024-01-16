SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic took place over the holiday weekend with several top teams making big statements at the annual showcase.

Led by 2024 No. 1 recruit and Duke commit Cooper Flagg, No. 1 Montverde Academy remained undefeated -- one of only three teams in the top 25 with an unblemished record -- with wins over No. 5 Prolific Prep, No. 13 Brewster Academy and No. 15 Oak Hill. Flagg saved his best for Prolific Prep, recording 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the 76-71 win.

The team of the event of the event was new No. 2, Columbus, after an impressive run against a some of the nation's best teams. Columbus handed No. 3 Paul VI its second loss of the season in a 70-61 tilt and routed No. 6 Long Island Lutheran, 80-62. Following the wins, Columbus climbed to its highest position in the the rankings this season.

With 18 of last week's top 25 teams playing at Hoophall, the rankings have shifted. Prolific Prep fell four spots after a tough run against top-10 teams while Jackson-Reed and Plano East climbed into the top 25.

Here are this week's SCNext boys' basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 18-0

2. Columbus (Fla.) 16-4

3. Paul VI (Va.) 14-2

4. Link Academy (Mo.) 17-4

5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 19-3

6. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 11-3

7. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 17-5

8. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 20-1

9. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 15-1

10. La Lumiere (Ind.) 11-3

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 10-3

12. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 10-3

13. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 13-3

14. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 10-3

15. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 14-3

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 13-2

17. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 14-3

18. Bullis School (Md.) 12-2

19. Combine Academy (N.C.) 19-2

20. Gonzaga HS College (Washington, D.C.) 14-2

21. Ridge View (S.C.) 16-0

22. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 19-2

23. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 16-4

24. Grayson (Ga.) 15-2

25. Plano East (Texas) 24-0