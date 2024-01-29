Open Extended Reactions

NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion scoring leader Vasean Allette has been dismissed from the team for "conduct unbecoming of a Monarch," interim coach Kieran Donohue said.

Donohue made the announcement Sunday, one day after he said Allette was suspended and did not play in a 76-70 home loss to Georgia Southern.

Allette, a freshman guard from Toronto, was averaging 17.4 points for Old Dominion, second in the Sun Belt Conference. He had started the first 18 games before coming off the bench in a 78-62 home loss to James Madison on Wednesday.

Allette also was leading the Monarchs (5-16, 1-8) in rebounding, assists and steals.

Donohue stepped in as the Monarchs' interim coach when Jeff Jones took a leave from the team for the rest of the season while dealing with health concerns.

The 63-year-old Jones is recovering from a heart attack suffered Dec. 20 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and also is battling prostate cancer.