          NCAA women's basketball championship: All-time winners list

          Feb 5, 2024

          UConn holds the NCAA record for the most women's college basketball championships with 11, followed by Tennessee (8), Baylor (3) and Stanford (3).

          Next month, a new champion will be crowned.

          Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1982):

          2023 LSU (34-2)

          2022 South Carolina (35-2)

          2021 Stanford (31-2)

          2020 Canceled because of Covid-19

          2019 Baylor (37-1)

          2018 Notre Dame (34-3)

          2017 South Carolina (33-4)

          2016 Connecticut (38-0)

          2015 Connecticut (38-1)

          2014 Connecticut (40-0)

          2013 Connecticut (35-4)

          2012 Baylor (40-0)

          2011 Texas A&M (33-5)

          2010 Connecticut (39-0)

          2009 Connecticut (39-0)

          2008 Tennessee (36-2)

          2007 Tennessee (34-3)

          2006 Maryland (34-4)

          2005 Baylor (33-3)

          2004 Connecticut (31-4)

          2003 Connecticut (37-1)

          2002 Connecticut (39-0)

          2001 Notre Dame (34-2)

          2000 Connecticut (36-1)

          1999 Purdue (34-1)

          1998 Tennessee (39-0)

          1997 Tennessee (29-10)

          1996 Tennessee (32-4)

          1995 Connecticut (35-0)

          1994 North Carolina (33-2)

          1993 Texas Tech (31-3)

          1992 Stanford (30-3)

          1991 Tennessee (30-5)

          1990 Stanford (32-1)

          1989 Tennessee (35-2)

          1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2)

          1987 Tennessee (28-6)

          1986 Texas (34-0)

          1985 Old Dominion (31-3)

          1984 Southern California (29-4)

          1983 Southern California (31-2)

          1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1)

