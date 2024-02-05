NCAA women's basketball championship: All-time winners list

UConn holds the NCAA record for the most women's college basketball championships with 11, followed by Tennessee (8), Baylor (3) and Stanford (3).
Next month, a new champion will be crowned.
Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1982):
2023 LSU (34-2)
2022 South Carolina (35-2)
2021 Stanford (31-2)
2020 Canceled because of Covid-19
2019 Baylor (37-1)
2018 Notre Dame (34-3)
2017 South Carolina (33-4)
2016 Connecticut (38-0)
2015 Connecticut (38-1)
2014 Connecticut (40-0)
2013 Connecticut (35-4)
2012 Baylor (40-0)
2011 Texas A&M (33-5)
2010 Connecticut (39-0)
2009 Connecticut (39-0)
2008 Tennessee (36-2)
2007 Tennessee (34-3)
2006 Maryland (34-4)
2005 Baylor (33-3)
2004 Connecticut (31-4)
2003 Connecticut (37-1)
2002 Connecticut (39-0)
2001 Notre Dame (34-2)
2000 Connecticut (36-1)
1999 Purdue (34-1)
1998 Tennessee (39-0)
1997 Tennessee (29-10)
1996 Tennessee (32-4)
1995 Connecticut (35-0)
1994 North Carolina (33-2)
1993 Texas Tech (31-3)
1992 Stanford (30-3)
1991 Tennessee (30-5)
1990 Stanford (32-1)
1989 Tennessee (35-2)
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2)
1987 Tennessee (28-6)
1986 Texas (34-0)
1985 Old Dominion (31-3)
1984 Southern California (29-4)
1983 Southern California (31-2)
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1)
