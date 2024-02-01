Caitlin Clark moves up to 3,403 career points, passing Kelsey Mitchell for 2nd in D-I history in career points with a left-handed layup. (0:29)

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark added to her growing collection of milestones Wednesday night at Northwestern, moving into second-place on the NCAA women's all-time scoring list.

Clark, the Naismith women's college player of the year for the 2022-23 season, passed former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) on a layup with 4:58 left in the second quarter. She entered Wednesday's game fourth on the career scoring list -- four points behind Missouri State's Jackie Stiles and 13 behind Mitchell. Clark's second 3-pointer of the first quarter pushed her past Stiles on the scoring list.

Clark also overtook Mitchell as the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer. She finished the first half with 18 points, putting her at 3,407 for her career.

The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, will set her sights on the NCAA's career scoring record of 3,527, held by Washington's Kelsey Plum. Clark has reached a series of milestones, becoming Iowa's all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers made. She also is on pace to break the Big Ten record held by Ohio State's Jantel Lavender.

Clark and Iowa, the 2023 national runner-up, played before the first-ever sellout crowd for a women's basketball game at Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena. She and the Hawkeyes have drawn record crowds at road and neutral venues all season.