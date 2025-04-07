Who has won the most men's NCAA basketball championships?

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2024 NCAA men's basketball championship, UConn beat Purdue to take home their sixth title. Florida and Houston will face off in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball championship game.

Who are the winningest men's college basketball teams of all time, in terms of championships?

There's only one program with double-digit national championships: the UCLA Bruins. From 1964 to 1975, legendary head coach John Wooden led UCLA to 10 titles, and then the Bruins added an 11th championship in 1995. There are six schools with at least five titles.

Let's take a look at the schools that have won the most men's NCAA national championships.

T9. San Francisco, 2 (1955, 1956)

T9. Oklahoma State, 2 (1945, 1946)

T9. North Carolina State, 2 (1974, 1983)

T9. Michigan State, 2 (1979, 2000)

T9. Louisville, 2 (1980, 1986)

T9. Florida, 2 (2006, 2007)

T9. Cincinnati, 2 (1961, 1962)

8. Villanova, 3 (1985, 2016, 2018)

7. Kansas, 4 (1952, 1988, 2008, 2022)

T4. Indiana, 5 (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987)

T4. Duke, 5 (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

T3. North Carolina, 6 (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017)

T3. UConn, 6 (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024)

2. Kentucky, 8 (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012)

1. UCLA, 11 (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995)

