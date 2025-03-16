Who has the most men's NCAA tournament appearances in a row?

Which program has made the most consecutive appearances in the men's NCAA tournament? Which schools have the longest active streaks? With the bracket revealed for the 2025 NCAA tournament, let's take a look.
(The NCAA's official record book doesn't include the 2020 NCAA tournament since it was canceled due to COVID-19. The streaks pick up where they left off after the 2019 tournament).
MOST CONSECUTIVE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES
28, Kansas*, 1990-2017
27, North Carolina, 1975-2001
27, Michigan State, 1998-2025
26, Gonzaga, 1999-2025
24, Duke, 1996-2019
19, Wisconsin, 1999-2017
18, Indiana, 1986-2003
17, Kentucky, 1992-2008
14, Arizona**, 1985-1998
14, Cincinnati, 1992-2005
14, Georgetown, 1979-1992
14, Texas, 1999-2012
*Arizona had an actual streak of 25 consecutive tournaments from 1985 to 2009, but it's 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated.
** Kansas has an actual streak of 35 consecutive tournaments from 1990 to the present, but its 2018 appearance was later vacated by the IARP.
Note: UCLA had a streak of 14 from 1989 to 2002, but their 1999 appearance was later vacated.
LONGEST ACTIVE STREAK OF TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES
27, Michigan State, 1998-2025
26, Gonzaga, 1999-2025
10, Purdue, 2015-2025
7, Houston, 2018-2025
7, Tennessee, 2018-2025
7, Kansas, 2019-2025
6, Baylor, 2019-2025
Check out ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including news, scores, schedules and more.