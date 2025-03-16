Who has the most men's NCAA tournament appearances in a row?

Open Extended Reactions

Which program has made the most consecutive appearances in the men's NCAA tournament? Which schools have the longest active streaks? With the bracket revealed for the 2025 NCAA tournament, let's take a look.

(The NCAA's official record book doesn't include the 2020 NCAA tournament since it was canceled due to COVID-19. The streaks pick up where they left off after the 2019 tournament).

MOST CONSECUTIVE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

28, Kansas*, 1990-2017

27, North Carolina, 1975-2001

27, Michigan State, 1998-2025

26, Gonzaga, 1999-2025

24, Duke, 1996-2019

19, Wisconsin, 1999-2017

18, Indiana, 1986-2003

17, Kentucky, 1992-2008

14, Arizona**, 1985-1998

14, Cincinnati, 1992-2005

14, Georgetown, 1979-1992

14, Texas, 1999-2012

*Arizona had an actual streak of 25 consecutive tournaments from 1985 to 2009, but it's 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated.

** Kansas has an actual streak of 35 consecutive tournaments from 1990 to the present, but its 2018 appearance was later vacated by the IARP.

Note: UCLA had a streak of 14 from 1989 to 2002, but their 1999 appearance was later vacated.

LONGEST ACTIVE STREAK OF TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

27, Michigan State, 1998-2025

26, Gonzaga, 1999-2025

10, Purdue, 2015-2025

7, Houston, 2018-2025

7, Tennessee, 2018-2025

7, Kansas, 2019-2025

6, Baylor, 2019-2025

