CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell received a new five-year contract worth $20 million after leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight this past season.

A panel of the Clemson board of trustees approved Brownell's enhanced contract, along with new deals for men's soccer coach Mike Noonan and baseball coach Erik Bakich on Thursday.

Brownell, who'll enter his 15th season this fall, is the program leader with 265 victories. His latest deal would tie him to the school through the 2028-29 season.

He'll make $3.5 million next season, a $500,000 increase of what he was scheduled to make under his old agreement.

Brownell will receive a raise of $250,000 for the final four years of the contract, giving him $4.5 million in the last year of the deal for the 2028-29 season.

Brad Brownell was the head coach at Wright State and UNC Wilmington before joining the Tigers in 2010. He has a 58.4% win percentage at Clemson. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The school would owe Brownell 50% of his total compensation if he's dismissed in the first two years of the deal. After that, Brownell would receive 37.5% of what remains on the agreement.

Brownell has made four NCAA tournaments during his tenure, with this past spring being his most successful run. The sixth-seeded Tigers defeated 11th-seeded New Mexico in the NCAA opener before ousting third-seeded Baylor and second-seeded Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight.

It ended a step shy of the Final Four with an 89-82 loss to Alabama.

Brownell made $2.75 million last season, which ranked him fifth among ACC coaches' salaries. This year's leader, Virginia coach Tony Bennett, received a contract extension, but did not include a raise in his salary of just over $4 million a year.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who earned $3.5 million this year, got a contract extension Wednesday. Financial details were not released.

Noonan, who won two of the past three NCAA College Cup championships, had two years added to his contract through the 2029 season, along with a raise for next season from $440,000 to $600,000. Noonan would receive a increase of $17,500 to his salary each year going forward.

Bakich had the baseball team hosting a home NCAA super regional for the first time since 2010. He had two years added to his deal through the 2030 season. He'll receive a raise of $325,000 next season for a salary of $1.275 million.

Bakich would receive raises of $50,000 each season going forward. He will also get retention bonuses of $200,000 should he remain with the Tigers this Sept. 1 and in September 2027 and September 2029.