Hours after the 2024 NCAA tournament field was announced, every team in the country had to quickly turn its focus to next season. The transfer window for men's basketball opened on March 18, and almost 300 players went in on the first day.

With the two-time transfer rule out the window -- everyone is eligible to play immediately -- and the continued growth of the NIL landscape, expect the number of players in the portal to threaten the record of 1,850 from last year.

One more thing to keep in mind this spring: This will be the final offseason impacted by the "COVID year." Student-athletes earned an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19's impact on the 2020-21 season, but next season will be the fifth year for those players.

Note: The transfer window for all players closes May 1.

Bookmark this page for the top players entering the portal -- and where they commit -- ahead of the 2024-25 season. More updates, including visits and outlooks for teams and players as they enter and exit the portal, can be found in our transfer tracker.

Last updated: April 26, 2024

1. Kadary Richmond, 6-6, PG, Sr., Seton Hall Pirates

Richmond is a difficult matchup due to his size and ability to play through contact. The first-team All-Big East guard averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Went for 21 points, 13 boards and five assists in the NIT title game.