Open Extended Reactions

Hey, hoops fans! You know me, I love talking about the big boys in college basketball -- and, yeah, Kansas is looking like a powerhouse for the 2024-25 season. But let's not sleep on the little guys who could make some big-time noise come March Madness, baby!

We've got some mid-majors ready to dance their way to the Sweet 16 and beyond when we get to March. Here are five teams to keep your eyes on when the new season tips on Nov. 4:

1. McNeese Cowboys

The Cowboys had a heck of a season last year under Coach Will Wade, going 30-4 and earning a 12-seed in the NCAA tournament -- their first dance in over 20 years. They fell to Gonzaga, but hey, that experience is golden. This year, they've reloaded with Brandon Murray from Georgetown and Ole Miss, and Quadir Copeland from Syracuse, who was second in the ACC Sixth Man of the Year vote. With a tougher schedule that includes Alabama and Mississippi State, the Cowboys are ready to lasso some big wins.

2. Saint Louis Billikens

What a move, baby! Saint Louis nabbed Josh Schertz from Indiana State, and he's bringing some serious talent with him, including Robbie Avila, who was a beast last season with 17.6 points per game. Add in Isaiah Swope (Indiana State), Kobe Johnson (West Virginia), AJ Casey (Miami) and Josiah Dotzler (Creighton), and you've got a team ready to rock the A-10. With Gibson Jimerson and Larry Hughes II back in the fold, the Billikens are looking to end a six-year NCAA tournament drought.

play 1:59 Robbie Avila's best plays of the season Take a look at some of Robbie Avila's best plays of the season at Indiana State as he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

3. Loyola Marymount Lions

Watch out, West Coast Conference: It's not just Gonzaga and Saint Mary's anymore. The Lions have retooled with some serious talent like Jevon Porter (Pepperdine), Myron Amey Jr. (San José State), Jan Vide (UCLA) and Matar Diop (Nebraska). Porter was a top transfer, averaging 16.2 points per game last season, and Amey is a dynamite guard. Freshman Jael Martin brings length and versatility, and the Lions are roaring for their first tournament appearance in over 30 years!

4. Grand Canyon Lopes

Bryce Drew is working magic in the desert. After a 30-5 season and an upset over Saint Mary's in the NCAA tournament, the Lopes are looking to go even further. They've added JaKobe Coles (TCU), Makaih Williams (UT Arlington) and Dennis Evans (Louisville). Coles is a seasoned vet, and Williams was the WAC Freshman of the Year. With this squad, the Sweet 16 is within reach.

5. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Sister Jean, we love ya! The Ramblers are back and coach Drew Valentine has them trending up with a top 50 recruiting class. Freshmen Seifeldin Hendawy and Daniil Glazkov are turning heads and the portal has been good to them with Justin Moore (Drexel), Kymany Houinsou (Washington State), Jalen DeLoach (Georgia) and Francis Nwaokorie (UC San Diego) joining the ranks. With only one player lost to the transfer portal, the Ramblers are ready to make some noise again.

And, don't forget about the James Madison Dukes, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, George Mason Patriots and those VCU Rams. These mid-majors are ready to rock. Get your popcorn ready because this season is gonna be a blast!