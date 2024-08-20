The "Unsportsmanlike" Crew debate whether Dan Hurley and UConn can win a third consecutive NCAA championship after the coach spurned the Lakers to remain in Storrs. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

LAHAINA, Hawai'i -- Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.

Tournament chairman Dave Odom called it one of the strongest fields in the event's history. UConn is making its fifth Maui appearance.

Seven of the eight teams made the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March. North Carolina and Iowa State reached the Sweet 16.

Fires in Maui led to 102 deaths in August and devastated the town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast. Last year's event was played on the University of Hawai'i campus in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. Purdue defeated Marquette to win the 2023 title.