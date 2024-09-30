Open Extended Reactions

We're about six weeks out from the beginning of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, so let's take a look at the end of it: the 2025 men's NCAA tournament.

March Madness 2025 begins with First Four games Tuesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio, and ends with the Final Four on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are: Lexington, Kentucky; Providence, Rhode Island; Seattle; Wichita, Kansas; Cleveland; Denver; Milwaukee; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Newark, New Jersey (East); Atlanta (South); Indianapolis (Midwest); and San Francisco (West).

Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede all the games Sunday, March 16. Complete dates and venue information for the 2025 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.

Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be on the bubble. The bracket will be updated every Tuesday during the nonconference portion of the 2024-25 regular season, every Tuesday and Friday during conference play and more frequently during league tournaments -- aka Champ Week -- in the lead-up to Selection Sunday.

Quick links:

Bracketology | Way-Too-Early Top 25

Selection Sunday: March 16

First Four: March 18-19

UD Arena, Dayton

First round (round of 64): March 20

Rupp Arena, Lexington

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence

Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita

Ball Arena, Denver

First round (round of 64): March 21

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

PNC Arena, Raleigh

Second round (round of 32): March 22

Rupp Arena, Lexington

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence

Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita

Ball Arena, Denver

Second round (round of 32): March 23

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

PNC Arena, Raleigh

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 27

East: Prudential Center, Newark

West: Chase Center, San Francisco

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28

South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 29

East: Prudential Center, Newark

West: Chase Center, San Francisco

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30

South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Final Four (national semifinals and national championship): April 5, 7