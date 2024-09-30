We're about six weeks out from the beginning of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, so let's take a look at the end of it: the 2025 men's NCAA tournament.
March Madness 2025 begins with First Four games Tuesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio, and ends with the Final Four on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are: Lexington, Kentucky; Providence, Rhode Island; Seattle; Wichita, Kansas; Cleveland; Denver; Milwaukee; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Newark, New Jersey (East); Atlanta (South); Indianapolis (Midwest); and San Francisco (West).
Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede all the games Sunday, March 16. Complete dates and venue information for the 2025 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.
Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be on the bubble. The bracket will be updated every Tuesday during the nonconference portion of the 2024-25 regular season, every Tuesday and Friday during conference play and more frequently during league tournaments -- aka Champ Week -- in the lead-up to Selection Sunday.
Selection Sunday: March 16
First Four: March 18-19
UD Arena, Dayton
First round (round of 64): March 20
Rupp Arena, Lexington
Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence
Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
Ball Arena, Denver
First round (round of 64): March 21
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
PNC Arena, Raleigh
Second round (round of 32): March 22
Rupp Arena, Lexington
Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence
Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
Ball Arena, Denver
Second round (round of 32): March 23
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
PNC Arena, Raleigh
Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 27
East: Prudential Center, Newark
West: Chase Center, San Francisco
Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28
South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Elite Eight (regional finals): March 29
East: Prudential Center, Newark
West: Chase Center, San Francisco
Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30
South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Final Four (national semifinals and national championship): April 5, 7
Alamodome, San Antonio