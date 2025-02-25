Men's college basketball's Champ Week is nearly here, which means March Madness is nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament Sunday, and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 16), teams across all 31 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their respective league tournaments.
Which teams will claim one of the 31 automatic bids to the 2025 NCAA tournament? Who will make a case for one of the 37 at-large bids? Whose 2024-25 season will end here?
We're keeping track of all 31 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and winners right here.
Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, every time a conference championship winner punches a ticket to the Big Dance.
Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)
March 5-8
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings
Big South
March 5, 7-9
Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Standings
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)
March 6-9
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Standings
Atlantic Sun (ASUN)
March 2-3, 6, 9
Campus sites
Standings
Summit League
March 5-9
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Standings
Southern Conference (SoCon)
March 7-10
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Standings
Sun Belt
March 4-10
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Standings
Horizon League
March 4, 6, 10-11
Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Standings
Northeast Conference (NEC)
March 5, 8, 11
Campus sites
Standings
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)
March 7-11
CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
West Coast Conference (WCC)
March 6-11
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Southland Conference
March 9-12
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
Patriot League
March 8-12
Campus sites
Standings
Big Sky Conference
March 6-9
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Standings
America East
March 8, 11, 15
Campus sites
Standings
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
March 12-15
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Mountain West
March 12-15
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big East
March 12-15
Madison Square Garden (New York)
Standings
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)
March 11-15
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
Mid-American Conference (MAC)
March 13-15
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
Standings
Big 12
March 11-15
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Conference USA (C-USA)
March 11-15
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Standings
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
March 11-15
Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Standings
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
March 11-15
Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
Standings
Big West
March 12-15
Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Western Athletic Conference (WAC)
March 11-15
Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Ivy League
March 15-16
Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)
Standings
Atlantic 10 (A10)
March 12-16
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
Southeast Conference (SEC)
March 12-16
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
Standings
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
March 12-16
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
Big Ten
March 12-16
Target Center (Minneapolis)
Standings