Men's college basketball's Champ Week is nearly here, which means March Madness is nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament Sunday, and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 16), teams across all 31 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their respective league tournaments.

Which teams will claim one of the 31 automatic bids to the 2025 NCAA tournament? Who will make a case for one of the 37 at-large bids? Whose 2024-25 season will end here?

We're keeping track of all 31 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and winners right here.

Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, every time a conference championship winner punches a ticket to the Big Dance.

Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)

March 5-8

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Big South

March 5, 7-9

Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

March 6-9

Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Standings

Atlantic Sun (ASUN)

March 2-3, 6, 9

Campus sites

Standings

Summit League

March 5-9

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Southern Conference (SoCon)

March 7-10

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

Sun Belt

March 4-10

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Horizon League

March 4, 6, 10-11

Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

Northeast Conference (NEC)

March 5, 8, 11

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

March 7-11

CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

West Coast Conference (WCC)

March 6-11

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Southland Conference

March 9-12

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

Patriot League

March 8-12

Campus sites

Standings

Big Sky Conference

March 6-9

Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Standings

America East

March 8, 11, 15

Campus sites

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

March 12-15

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Mountain West

March 12-15

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big East

March 12-15

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

March 11-15

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

March 13-15

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)

Standings

Big 12

March 11-15

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Conference USA (C-USA)

March 11-15

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

March 11-15

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

March 11-15

Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)

Standings

Big West

March 12-15

Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

March 11-15

Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Ivy League

March 15-16

Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)

Standings

Atlantic 10 (A10)

March 12-16

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

Southeast Conference (SEC)

March 12-16

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

Standings

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

March 12-16

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Standings

Big Ten

March 12-16

Target Center (Minneapolis)

Standings