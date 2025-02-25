        <
          Men's Champ Week 2025: tournament schedules, autobids, more

          NC State made an unexpected run through the 2024 ACC tournament -- all the way to the Final Four. Which team could do something similar in 2025? Greg Fiume/Getty Images
          Feb 25, 2025, 07:35 PM

          Men's college basketball's Champ Week is nearly here, which means March Madness is nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN tournament Sunday, and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten tournaments right before the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 16), teams across all 31 Division I conferences will be competing to cut down the nets in their respective league tournaments.

          Which teams will claim one of the 31 automatic bids to the 2025 NCAA tournament? Who will make a case for one of the 37 at-large bids? Whose 2024-25 season will end here?

          We're keeping track of all 31 Champ Week tournament dates, sites, locations, brackets and winners right here.

          Bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it, live, every time a conference championship winner punches a ticket to the Big Dance.

          More about 2025 March Madness:
          Bubble Watch | Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule | Sign up: Tournament challenge | Watch on ESPN+

          Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)

          March 5-8
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Big South

          March 5, 7-9
          Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

          March 6-9
          Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
          Standings

          Atlantic Sun (ASUN)

          March 2-3, 6, 9
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Summit League

          March 5-9
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Southern Conference (SoCon)

          March 7-10
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Sun Belt

          March 4-10
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Horizon League

          March 4, 6, 10-11
          Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          Northeast Conference (NEC)

          March 5, 8, 11
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

          March 7-11
          CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference (WCC)

          March 6-11
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Southland Conference

          March 9-12
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          Patriot League

          March 8-12
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Big Sky Conference

          March 6-9
          Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
          Standings

          America East

          March 8, 11, 15
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

          March 12-15
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Mountain West

          March 12-15
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big East

          March 12-15
          Madison Square Garden (New York)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

          March 11-15
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference (MAC)

          March 13-15
          Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Big 12

          March 11-15
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Conference USA (C-USA)

          March 11-15
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

          March 11-15
          Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

          March 11-15
          Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
          Standings

          Big West

          March 12-15
          Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

          March 11-15
          Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Ivy League

          March 15-16
          Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10 (A10)

          March 12-16
          Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          Southeast Conference (SEC)

          March 12-16
          Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
          Standings

          American Athletic Conference (AAC)

          March 12-16
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          Big Ten

          March 12-16
          Target Center (Minneapolis)
          Standings