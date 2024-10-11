Check out the stats behind Cameron and Cayden Boozer deciding to follow in their dad's footsteps and play for Duke. (0:57)

Five-star brothers Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer will follow in their father's footsteps, announcing Friday they're committing to Duke.

The Boozer twins, whose father is two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, chose the Blue Devils over Miami. They took visits to Duke, Miami and Florida in late August and early September.

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos Boozer told ESPN. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 and has been considered one of the premier prospects in all of high school basketball for the past couple of years. He was even ranked ahead of projected No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg entering the summer of 2023.

Cameron Boozer has had an incredibly dominant and productive high school career. He ranked in the top three in both points and rebounds as a rising junior on the EYBL 16U circuit, then performed even better going into his senior season. Last spring, he averaged 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds at the 17U level -- leading the circuit in both categories. He put up 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds at the Nike Peach Jam in July, leading his team to the title.

He has also won two gold medals with USA Basketball. He was named MVP at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2023, averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds -- including 24 points and 12 rebounds in the gold medal win over Canada. Boozer followed that up with yet another MVP award at the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer, averaging 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, highlighted by 24 points and 13 boards against Italy in the title game.

Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-5 point guard, is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 5 player at his position in the 2025 class.

Cayden Boozer has been among the best passers in his class for the past couple of seasons, leading the Nike EYBL circuit last spring with 6.5 assists per game. He also averaged 6.9 assists at the Nike Peach Jam over the summer, including 11 in a semifinal win over Team Takeover. He is a capable scorer, putting up 22 points against Montverde Academy last October and 22 points against Link Academy in December.

Like his brother, Cayden has also won two gold medals with USA Basketball -- with his international career highlighted by a 12-point, 9-assist performance against the Philippines last summer at the U17 World Cup. He led the U17 World Cup in assists with 6.4 per game despite averaging just over 18 minutes.

The twin brothers, who attend Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and suited up for the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, have formed an elite inside-outside duo throughout their high school careers. They've won three straight Florida state championships.

Cameron Boozer is the most fundamentally sound player in high school basketball. His offensive polish, relentless rebounding and high basketball IQ make him special. He's a low-post, back-to-the-basket threat and a face-up floor spacer who displays outstanding footwork and touch. Cameron Boozer's basketball IQ is evident; he understands spacing, execution and team play. He owns a winning résumé that is second to none. He rebounds and throws an outlet pass reminiscent of Kevin Love with the offensive polish of Paolo Banchero, and projects as a future high lottery pick in 2026.

Cayden Boozer is a trustworthy point guard who is strong, dependable and plays with physicality. He pushes the ball with good speed and pace. He is the best passer in high school basketball -- his passing accuracy and vision is on another level and he's constantly looking to create opportunities for an open teammate -- and demonstrates outstanding ball security. Boozer possesses the toughness, passing vision and leadership qualities of former NBA veteran Andre Miller. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

The Boozers are Duke's first commitments in the 2025 class, but they become the ninth and 10th five-star prospects to commit to the Blue Devils since Jon Scheyer replaced Mike Krzyzewski in 2021. Cayden Boozer is Duke's first five-star point guard since Jeremy Roach in 2020.