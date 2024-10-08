Nate Oats joins the SEC Now crew and talks about the new conference matchups, while explaining how he's preparing the Tide for another championship run. (3:06)

Making Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings the night of the national championship game has become something of a fool's errand in the transfer portal era. Rosters change dramatically from one day to the next -- never mind between April and the start of the next season in November.

As the UConn Huskies hoisted their second straight national championship trophy on April 8, here was our initial top five: Duke Blue Devils, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, UConn, Iowa State Cyclones. Six months later, three of those teams are still in the top five, and Gonzaga and Duke are right outside. Not bad.

And yet, the 2024-25 men's college basketball landscape is very different than it looked in early April. Preseason All-Americans RJ Davis, Mark Sears, Hunter Dickinson and Johni Broome all opted to return to school despite the chance to turn pro. Kansas completely rebuilt its roster, as did UConn. The Huskies also had to fend off the Los Angeles Lakers for Dan Hurley.

It has been a long six months.

But the dust has completely settled, there should be no more roster movement and we're finally ready for some games. So with four weeks left until the first tip, it's time for the final preseason top 25 rankings.

The big question at the top: Kansas or the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1?

Kansas has more proven quality on its roster. Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams Jr. won a national championship with the Jayhawks in 2022 and have been stalwarts in the starting lineup for multiple years, while Dickinson has been one of the best big men in the country since he entered college. AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo and Rylan Griffen were all top 20 transfers in the portal. And Bill Self should be motivated after a down campaign.

Alabama is intriguing, especially if Clifford Omoruyi can provide a massive upgrade defensively with his rim protection and rebounding. Sears is one of the best guards in the country, and Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. are also back for Nate Oats. Jarin Stevenson should take a step forward, while Auburn transfer Aden Holloway is generating some positive buzz early. If Chris Youngblood is fully healthy, Alabama might have the edge. But the co-AAC Player of the Year is currently out for several weeks with an injury.

So for now, we'll go with Self and the Jayhawks.

The 2024-25 college basketball season is here.

Final update: Oct. 7

Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams Jr. have already won a national championship with Kansas in 2022. Can they win their second with the Jayhawks this season? Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 1

After entering 2023-24 ranked No. 1, Bill Self had his worst season in Lawrence. He evidently took that to heart, responding by building arguably the most loaded roster in the country. He went into the portal and landed AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) and Rylan Griffen (Alabama). All-American big man Hunter Dickinson opted to return for another season. That's in addition to returning starters Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams Jr., who are both looking for their second national title.

Projected starting lineup:

Dajuan Harris Jr. (8.5 PPG last season)

Zeke Mayo (18.8 PPG at South Dakota State)

AJ Storr (16.8 PPG at Wisconsin)

K.J. Adams Jr. (12.6 PPG)

Hunter Dickinson (17.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 2

The return of All-American guard Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson's withdrawal from the NBA draft on deadline day put the Crimson Tide right there with Kansas in the No. 1 debate. Oats overhauled the rest of the roster, landing three potential starters from the portal: Aden Holloway (Auburn), Chris Youngblood (South Florida) and Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers) -- although Youngblood is out until December with an ankle injury. But potential all-league forward Grant Nelson and part-time starter Latrell Wrightsell Jr. are also back from a team that reached the Final Four.

Projected starting lineup

Mark Sears (21.5 PPG)

Aden Holloway (7.3 PPG at Auburn)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (8.9 PPG)

Grant Nelson (11.9 PPG)

Cliff Omoruyi (10.4 PPG at Rutgers)

Previous ranking: 3

Back-to-back-to-back? Don't count out the Huskies, especially not after Dan Hurley rejected the Los Angeles Lakers to stay in Storrs days after Alex Karaban withdrew from the NBA draft to return to college. Karaban is the lone starter back for the reigning national champions, but he should combine with top-10 recruit Liam McNeeley and Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney to form one of the most dangerous shooting trios in the country. Hassan Diarra's performance at point guard -- and whether Solo Ball or Jaylin Stewart can emerge on the wing -- will be the key for UConn next season.

Projected starting lineup

Hassan Diarra (6.1 PPG)

Aidan Mahaney (13.9 PPG at Saint Mary's)

Liam McNeeley (No. 9 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (13.3 PPG)

Samson Johnson (5.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 4

Houston brings back four starters from a team that won 32 games and the Big 12 championship, but the one key piece missing from last season is arguably the most difficult in the country to replace. Jamal Shead did everything for the Cougars at both ends of the floor, and now it's on Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan to fill his shoes. But L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts are all back. We know the Cougars will be physical, we know the Cougars will defend, and a healthy Terrance Arceneaux would bring back some intriguing offensive potential to raise their ceiling even higher.

Projected starting lineup

Milos Uzan (9.0 PPG at Oklahoma)

L.J. Cryer (15.5 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG)

J'Wan Roberts (9.5 PPG)

Ja'Vier Francis (6.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

After another exceptional season in Ames -- winning the Big 12 tournament and earning a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament -- the Cyclones should be even better. The top four scorers are all returning, including the backcourt of Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. Sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic will also look to take another step forward after averaging double figures as a freshman. Otzelberger was busy on the recruiting trail, landing four transfers -- led by former Saint Mary's forward Joshua Jefferson.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (12.4 PPG)

Curtis Jones (11.0 PPG)

Keshon Gilbert (13.7 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (10.9 PPG)

Dishon Jackson (11.4 PPG at Charlotte)

Previous ranking: 5

Gonzaga played like a top-10 or top-15 team for the final two months of the 2023-24 season and has brought back everyone except Anton Watson. Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike form one of the best inside-outside duos in the country, and the Zags have also welcomed transfers Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine) and Khalif Battle (Arkansas) to add some perimeter pop on the wings. Former Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters suffered a second straight season-ending injury, which is unfortunate, but Mark Few has the pieces to make up for his absence.

Projected starting lineup

Ryan Nembhard (12.6 PPG)

Nolan Hickman (14.0 PPG)

Michael Ajayi (17.2 PPG at Pepperdine)

Ben Gregg (9.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (16.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

Baylor is absolutely loaded on the perimeter this season. Projected top-five NBA draft pick VJ Edgecombe is receiving most of the preseason accolades, but Duke transfer Jeremy Roach and double-figure scorers Jayden Nunn and Langston Love are proven college producers. Top-25 recruit Robert Wright III is also intriguing. Where will the interior balance come from? Look no further than Miami transfer Norchad Omier, a double-double machine and one of the top transfers in the country in the spring. If Scott Drew can find some more frontcourt depth, this team will be as talented as anyone in the Big 12.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Roach (14.0 PPG at Duke)

Jayden Nunn (10.5 PPG)

V.J. Edgecombe (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Langston Love (11.0 PPG)

Norchad Omier (17.0 PPG at Miami)

Previous ranking: 8

Duke was a national title contender last season but never quite seemed to put it all together for an extended stretch, ultimately falling in the Elite Eight. Jon Scheyer has two of the best NBA prospects in the country in No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and projected top-10 pick Khaman Maluach, but his roster is completely revamped. Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are the only returners after seven players left via the portal. Further experience comes by way of transfers Mason Gillis (Purdue), Maliq Brown (Syracuse) and Sion James (Tulane).

Projected starting lineup

Tyrese Proctor (10.5 PPG)

Caleb Foster (7.7 PPG)

Kon Knueppel (No. 18 in ESPN 100)

Cooper Flagg (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Khaman Maluach (five-star)

Previous ranking: 9

Arizona looks very different than last season, after Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo left via the portal and Pelle Larsson entered the NBA draft. But All-American guard Caleb Love is back for his final campaign, while Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis -- who both provided toughness and an offensive boost off the bench last season -- will move into the starting lineup. Trey Townsend was the Horizon Player of the Year at Oakland (and had 17 and 12 in that NCAA tournament upset against Kentucky), and Motiejus Krivas should take a significant step forward down low.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (7.0 PPG)

Caleb Love (18.0 PPG)

KJ Lewis (6.1 PPG)

Trey Townsend (17.3 PPG at Oakland)

Motiejus Krivas (5.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 11

While Auburn's offseason began earlier than expected after its first-round loss to Yale, the Tigers received a steady stream of positive news, enough to crack the top 10 to start this new campaign. First-team All-SEC selection Johni Broome announced his return to college, while Bruce Pearl added guards JP Pegues (Furman) and Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech). Denver Jones and Chad Baker-Mazara, who both started down the stretch of the season, also came back. The point guard spot, whether it's Pegues or freshman Tahaad Pettiford, will determine Auburn's ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

JP Pegues (18.4 PPG at Furman)

Denver Jones (9.1 PPG)

Miles Kelly (13.9 PPG at Georgia Tech)

Chad Baker-Mazara (10.0 PPG)

Johni Broome (16.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 10

The Tar Heels' roster starts with RJ Davis, a first-team All-American and the preseason favorite for the Wooden Award. Davis had a true breakout campaign last season, averaging 21.2 points and leading Carolina to a 1-seed. Hubert Davis has plenty of perimeter options: Elliot Cadeau has to make strides at the point guard position, while junior Seth Trimble, five-star freshman Ian Jackson and Drake Powell are all generating buzz. The frontcourt has some questions, however. How will Belmont transfer Cade Tyson adjust to life in the ACC? Is Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin the answer down low?

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (7.3 PPG)

RJ Davis (21.2 PPG)

Drake Powell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Cade Tyson (16.2 PPG at Belmont)

Jalen Washington (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 12

A&M struggled in the first half of the 2023-24 season -- just as it did a season earlier -- before surging late and making the NCAA tournament. With further continuity entering this season, the Aggies should get off to a stronger start. Seven of their top eight scorers are back, led by preseason All-American candidate Wade Taylor IV, who averaged 19.1 points and 4.0 assists last season. Buzz Williams also landed a couple of impact transfers, SMU's Zhuric Phelps and Minnesota's Pharrel Payne, who should both push for starting spots. Phelps, in particular, should help remove some of the scoring load from Taylor.

Projected starting lineup

Wade Taylor IV (19.1 PPG)

Manny Obaseki (7.0 PPG)

Zhuric Phelps (14.8 PPG at SMU)

Henry Coleman III (8.8 PPG)

Pharrel Payne (10.0 PPG at Minnesota)

Previous ranking: 13

Dalton Knecht left, and with him went Rick Barnes' best offense in several years. But if the more uptempo, 3-point-heavy offensive system remains in Knoxville, there should be plenty of optimism. The Volunteers also landed another potential star mid-major transfer in North Florida's Chaz Lanier, who averaged 19.7 points and shot 44% from 3. Barnes has surrounded high-level point guard Zakai Zeigler with a slew of shooters, including Lanier, Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra) and Igor Milicic Jr. (Charlotte). Ohio State transfer Felix Okpara will anchor the interior defensively. Don't sell your stock in Cameron Carr yet, either.

Projected starting lineup

Zakai Zeigler (11.8 PPG)

Chaz Lanier (19.7 PPG at North Florida)

Jahmai Mashack (4.5 PPG)

Igor Milicic Jr. (12.8 PPG at Charlotte)

Felix Okpara (6.6 PPG at Ohio State)

Previous ranking: 14

John Calipari got off to a late start rebuilding Arkansas' roster. But he brought in three recruits whom he had signed at Kentucky, three more Kentucky players followed him to Fayetteville, and then he landed two of the best players in the portal in Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis and Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo. The final piece to the puzzle was the return of high-ceiling forward Trevon Brazile, who has missed much of the past two seasons because of injury but possesses a tantalizing skill set.

Projected starting lineup

D.J. Wagner (9.9 PPG at Kentucky)

Johnell Davis (18.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Adou Thiero (7.2 PPG at Kentucky)

Trevon Brazile (8.6 PPG)

Jonas Aidoo (11.4 PPG at Tennessee)

Previous ranking: 15

Baylor Schierman and Trey Alexander are gone, but Greg McDermott does have one of the best interior defenders in college basketball -- and a certain All-American candidate if he continues to improve offensively -- in center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Starting point guard Steven Ashworth also opted to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and suit up for another season. Around those two, the Bluejays landed third-team All-Big 12 guard Pop Isaacs from Texas Tech and double-figure scorer Jamiya Neal from Arizona State. The offense might not be as explosive this season, but don't expect a huge dropoff.

Projected starting lineup

Steven Ashworth (11.1 PPG)

Pop Isaacs (15.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Jamiya Neal (11.0 PPG at Arizona State)

Mason Miller (5.6 PPG)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 16

The post-Zach Edey era in West Lafayette has officially begun, but Matt Painter's team won't just disappear. It's still a program that has received a 5-seed or better in each of the past eight NCAA tournaments. The Boilermakers return one of the best backcourts in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is ready for a bigger role in the frontcourt. Key will be whether Smith and Loyer can take the jump from complementary to go-to players, and which reserve or freshman breaks out. A good bet would be Camden Heide, though incoming freshman Daniel Jacobsen also turned heads with the USA Basketball U18 national team over the summer.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (12.2 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (10.6 PPG)

Myles Colvin (3.3 PPG)

Camden Heide (3.4 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 17

Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro are no longer in town, both now getting ready to start their rookie campaigns in the NBA. But this is a group that has earned 2-seeds in each of the past two NCAA tournaments and didn't see a single player leave or enter the program via the portal in the spring. Shaka Smart has returned three starters in Kam Jones -- who averaged 20.8 points and 4.5 assists in six games without Kolek last season -- David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell, plus key rotation players Chase Ross, Ben Gold and a potentially healthy Sean Jones.

Projected starting lineup

Kam Jones (17.2 PPG)

Stevie Mitchell (8.8 PPG)

Chase Ross (6.1 PPG)

David Joplin (10.8 PPG)

Ben Gold (5.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 18

Entering a pivotal year for his tenure in Bloomington, Mike Woodson began to rebuild the roster early in the offseason and came away as one of the big winners of the transfer portal cycle. The Hoosiers landed Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo, one of the best players in the portal, as well as top-25 guard transfers Myles Rice (Washington State) and Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford). Three starters also returned: Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway. They added Illinois transfer Luke Goode to address their shooting woes, and top-25 recruit Bryson Tucker adds even more scoring pop.

Projected starting lineup

Myles Rice (14.8 PPG at Washington State)

Kanaan Carlyle (11.5 PPG at Stanford)

Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG)

Malik Reneau (15.4 PPG)

Oumar Ballo (14.2 PPG at Arizona)

Previous ranking: 19

Cincinnati has won 45 games in two seasons but has yet to reach the NCAA tournament in Wes Miller's three seasons at the helm. That is expected to change in 2024-25. The Bearcats brought back six of their top eight scorers, signed a pair of ESPN 100 prospects and welcomed in three transfers. Dillon Mitchell (Texas) looks like the missing piece in the frontcourt, given his versatility and two-way ability. Jizzle James' late-season surge -- 46 points and six assists in the final two games of the 2023-24 campaign -- could catapult him into the Bearcats' starting lineup.

Projected starting lineup

Jizzle James (8.8 PPG)

Dan Skillings Jr. (12.9 PPG)

Simas Lukosius (11.8 PPG)

Dillon Mitchell (9.6 PPG at Texas)

Aziz Bandaogo (6.6 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

Chris Beard should have a far more talented and experienced roster than he did last season, although the key will be whether the Rebels can defend like vintage Beard teams -- and not like they did last season. Matthew Murrell leads three returning starters, and Ole Miss went out and landed five transfers who averaged double figures in scoring last season. Dre Davis (Seton Hall) and Sean Pedulla (Virginia Tech) could start right away, while Malik Dia (Belmont) might be the best option up front. Don't forget returning starter Jaylen Murray, who brings aggressiveness at both ends of the floor.

Projected starting lineup

Sean Pedulla (16.4 PPG at Virginia Tech)

Matthew Murrell (16.2 PPG)

Dre Davis (15.0 PPG at Seton Hall)

Jaemyn Brakefield (12.9 PPG)

Malik Dia (16.9 PPG at Belmont)

Previous ranking: 22

In terms of high-scoring additions via the portal and the recruiting trail, not many teams had a more explosive reload than Rodney Terry and the Longhorns. They added Jordan Pope (17.6 points at Oregon State), Tramon Mark (16.2 points at Arkansas), Arthur Kaluma (14.4 points at Kansas State), Jayson Kent and Julian Larry (13.5 points and 11.0 points, respectively, at Indiana State) -- and also signed top-five recruit Tre Johnson, one of the elite scorers in the 2024 class. How does Terry get all the pieces to fit together? If sharing the shots isn't an issue, this team has plenty of firepower.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Pope (17.6 PPG at Oregon State)

Tramon Mark (16.2 PPG at Arkansas)

Tre Johnson (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

Arthur Kaluma (14.4 PPG at Kansas State)

Kadin Shedrick (7.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Florida was one of the most entertaining teams in the country down the stretch of last season -- before scoring 100 points and losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Can Todd Golden replicate that explosiveness this season? All-American candidate Walter Clayton Jr. is back to lead the way, but who's his sidekick? Will Richard is a double-figure scorer and former Florida Atlantic star Alijah Martin is another top option. There is plenty of frontcourt depth: Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh are back, while Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) and Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) have arrived.

Projected starting lineup

Walter Clayton Jr. (17.6 PPG)

Alijah Martin (13.1 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Will Richard (11.4 PPG)

Alex Condon (7.7 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (4.7 PPG at Washington State)

Previous ranking: 23

Mark Pope's first roster at Kentucky looks drastically different from most of his predecessor's teams. Out are the five-star freshmen, in are a slew of prolific 3-point shooters to stretch defenses. Jaxson Robinson followed Pope from BYU, and he's the best addition of the group, playing himself onto NBA draft boards despite coming off the bench for the Cougars last season. He's joined by Koby Brea (Dayton), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma), Kerr Kriisa (West Virginia) and Andrew Carr (Wake Forest) as high-level shooters, while Lamont Butler (San Diego State) and Amari Williams (Drexel) bring defensive prowess.

Projected starting lineup

Lamont Butler (9.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Koby Brea (11.1 PPG at Dayton)

Jaxson Robinson (14.2 PPG at BYU)

Andrew Carr (13.5 PPG at Wake Forest)

Amari Williams (12.2 PPG at Drexel)

Previous ranking: 24

Mick Cronin's worst season in 15 years is unlikely to be repeated. The Bruins went out and rebuilt in the spring with six transfers and the addition of McDonald's All-American point guard Trent Perry. Three starters also returned, each of them averaging double figures in scoring last season. Of the newcomers, Kobe Johnson (USC), Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State) and William Kyle III (South Dakota State) could make the biggest impact -- with Johnson and Kyle really improving the team defensively as well. Returning starter Dylan Andrews isn't going to relinquish his spot easily, either.

Projected starting lineup

Dylan Andrews (12.9 PPG)

Dominick Harris (14.3 PPG at Loyola Marymount)

Kobe Johnson (10.9 PPG at USC)

Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 PPG at Oregon State)

William Kyle III (13.1 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 25

Rutgers will be one of the most fascinating teams in the country this season. The Scarlet Knights have the highest preseason expectations they've had in a long time (and maybe ever), a direct result of Steve Pikiell bringing in Airious Bailey and Dylan Harper, two of the top three recruits in the 2024 class and both projected top-five picks in the 2025 NBA draft. Pikiell also surrounded his two potential stars with veteran scorers. The return of Jeremiah Williams is a boost, along with four transfers -- Tyson Acuff (Eastern Michigan), Zach Martini (Princeton), Jordan Derkack (Merrimack) and PJ Hayes IV (San Diego) -- from the portal.

Projected starting lineup

Dylan Harper (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Jeremiah Williams (12.2 PPG)

Ace Bailey (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Zach Martini (8.4 PPG at Princeton)

Emmanuel Ogbole (2.1 PPG)

