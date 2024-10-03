Open Extended Reactions

The men's college basketball regular season begins Nov. 4, and teams are already hitting the practice courts in preparation for the 2024-25 season. In looking ahead to how the college basketball season impacts the 2025 NBA draft, I went on the road for a university tour, ultimately hitting four programs that are sure to impact the college season and the draft.

All eyes will be on Duke's Cooper Flagg, a freshman who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, as well as two top-five projected prospects in Dylan Harper and Airious "Ace" Bailey at Rutgers. Drake Powell, a 6-foot-6 wing at North Carolina, will undoubtedly be a projected top-10 pick in our next mock draft. And let's not forget about the defending champions UConn Huskies, who have three potential first-rounders in Liam McNeeley, Jaylin Stewart and Alex Karaban.

I talked to players, coaches, execs and scouts along the way, and here's what I learned:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: NBA eyes are on Piscataway

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Date visited: Friday, Sept. 27

How will the Scarlet Knights be different from last year's team?