          College basketball, 2025 NBA draft buzz: UConn, Duke, more

          Can coach Dan Hurley and returning forward Alex Karaban guide the UConn Huskies to their third straight national title game appearance in 2025? Brad Penner/USA Today Sports
          • Jonathan Givony, ESPNOct 3, 2024, 11:15 AM
              NBA draft analyst and writer
              Joined ESPN.com in July 2017
              Founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams
          The men's college basketball regular season begins Nov. 4, and teams are already hitting the practice courts in preparation for the 2024-25 season. In looking ahead to how the college basketball season impacts the 2025 NBA draft, I went on the road for a university tour, ultimately hitting four programs that are sure to impact the college season and the draft.

          All eyes will be on Duke's Cooper Flagg, a freshman who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, as well as two top-five projected prospects in Dylan Harper and Airious "Ace" Bailey at Rutgers. Drake Powell, a 6-foot-6 wing at North Carolina, will undoubtedly be a projected top-10 pick in our next mock draft. And let's not forget about the defending champions UConn Huskies, who have three potential first-rounders in Liam McNeeley, Jaylin Stewart and Alex Karaban.

          I talked to players, coaches, execs and scouts along the way, and here's what I learned:

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights: NBA eyes are on Piscataway

          Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
          Date visited: Friday, Sept. 27

          How will the Scarlet Knights be different from last year's team?