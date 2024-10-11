Open Extended Reactions

Arguably the most intriguing head-to-head recruiting battle in the 2025 class came to an end Friday when brothers Cameron Boozer (ESPN 100 No. 2) and Cayden Boozer (ESPN 100 No. 17) announced they would play for the Duke Blue Devils over the Miami Hurricanes next season.

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils ultimately won what was nearly a 2½-year recruiting process that began with a Duke offer (followed two weeks later by an offer from the Hurricanes).

It's a testament to the Hurricanes' ability to remain competitive for the twins down the stretch of their recruiting process. Early perception was the players would simply follow in their father Carlos Boozer's footsteps and play at Duke -- one of the biggest brands in college sports -- rather than stay in the state of Florida, where they live, to attend the nearby program that went to the Final Four just 18 months ago.

How important of a recruiting win was this for Duke? What types of players are the Blue Devils getting? And what happens with the rest of Miami's 2025 recruiting efforts? Let's break it down.

Player styles and comparisons

Cameron Boozer: Ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 and the most fundamentally sound player in high school basketball, with a high basketball IQ. The 6-foot-9 power forward possesses an outlet pass reminiscent of Kevin Love, with the offensive polish of Paolo Banchero. He led the EYBL in points and rebounds per game, and he can influence the game in non-scoring areas when needed. He's projected as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Cayden Boozer: Ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 100 and one of the best passers in the game, with a physical frame and a game resembling that of former ACC Player of the Year Tre Jones -- also a former Blue Devil. The 6-5 point guard's durability and organization of the offense while also being sound defensively are similar to Jones' play. He also shows similarities in his game and demeanor to former Utah standout and NBA veteran Andre Miller. A no-nonsense and dependable guard with toughness and leadership, he was named MVP of the Peach Jam U16 championship game and led the U17 World Cup in assists per game. He is projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick.

What do the Boozer twins bring to Duke?