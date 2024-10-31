Open Extended Reactions

Just days before the official debut of Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, the consensus projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, another member of the family could make an impact at the Division I level in the future, too: his twin brother.

Ace Flagg, a 6-foot-8 forward, has committed to play for Maine, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ace is a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He and his brother, who are both from Maine, were part of the same class until Cooper decided to reclassify into the 2024 recruiting class so he could play for the Blue Devils this season. But they've maintained their strong ties to their home state. Over the summer, the twins hosted a youth basketball camp in Orono, Maine, together.

Last season, the Maine Black Bears finished 15-17 overall and 7-9 under head coach Chris Markwood, who is entering his third season. Maine, appropriately, will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face No. 7 Duke on Monday in the team's 2024-25 season opener.

While Cooper will start his collegiate career with the Blue Devils this season, his twin brother won't be too far. Ace recently transferred to Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, just an hour from Duke's campus.

Ace recently told a local media outlet that he believes the move will help him reach his potential.

"To just be able to showcase what I can do and I think Greensboro is going to be that place for me," he told Fox 22, a TV station based in Bangor, Maine.