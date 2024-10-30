Open Extended Reactions

Experience on the basketball court is essential to winning. The proliferation of the transfer portal has led many programs to put older players on the roster, especially considering freshmen are some of the greatest unknowns in the sport each season.

Yet, college coaches will never stop pursuing the nation's top high school recruits. The best ones can, in the best case, energize a program, and sometimes make the difference in a championship season. This year's incoming freshman class is no different. It features elite star power, great depth and some potential sleepers who could turn heads once the season begins.

We've studied and evaluated these prospects for years. Before the start of the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4, here's an in-depth look at the top freshmen who could make a difference.

Most impactful