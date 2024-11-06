Jonathan Givony breaks down what the Rutgers duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper have to show NBA scouts this season. (0:36)

Rutgers star freshman Ace Bailey is out for Wednesday's game against Wagner after suffering an injury in practice on Monday, the school announced, delaying the debut of the projected top-five pick.

Bailey, whose injury was not specified by the school, will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

A 6-foot-10 wing from McEachern High School (Georgia), Bailey is expected to be the focal point for a Rutgers team entering the season with the highest expectations in program history. Bailey, ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class, became the program's highest-ranked recruit in history when he committed to the Scarlet Knights in January 2023.

He's a contender to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft, ranking No. 2 in ESPN's 2025 draft rankings behind Duke's Cooper Flagg. Bailey, who turned 18 years old in August, already showed flashes of his immense talent, scoring 25 points and making four 3-pointers in an exhibition game loss to St. John's last month.

Rutgers was ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP poll, marking just the second time since 1978 that the Scarlet Knights were ranked entering the season.

Wednesday's game against Wagner will still feature the debut of fellow freshman and top-five recruit Dylan Harper, who is No. 3 in ESPN's draft rankings.

Rutgers' second game is at home against Saint Peter's on Nov. 11.