Alex Karaban had 20 points, 7 assists, 7 blocks and 6 rebounds as No. 3 UConn opened its season with a 92-56 win over Sacred Heart on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who are seeking their third consecutive NCAA championship. Solo Ball scored 16.

Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Connecticut outrebounded Sacred Heart 47-25.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley raved about Karaban's performance after the game.

"That's what great players, high-level players, guys that are ready for the season to start [do]," he said. "Alex played like an All-American. He played like a Big East player of the year type. ... He kept us organized. In games like this, that's what you're supposed to do."

Amiri Stewart had 13 points and Bryce Johnson scored 10 for the Pioneers (0-2).

Tanner Thomas, who scored 22 points in Sacred Heart's season-opening loss to Temple, had only six against UConn (1-0).

Before the game, the Huskies unveiled their 2023-24 national championship banner. UConn had four starters selected in the NBA draft last summer. Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer all had video messages for the fans at Gampel Pavilion.

Hurley alluded to last season's title team and how fans should exhibit some patience early with this season's version before making the inevitable comparisons.

"We're going to get drastically better throughout the year," Hurley said. "I think when you look at the team and people are imagining what the team looked like last year, like you can't compare what we looked like last year. The last time you saw us play and then you see us tonight and you say, 'Wait, they don't look as good as the last time I saw them in Phoenix.' Well, it took us a while to get that good."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.