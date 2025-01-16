Rahsool Diggins goes for 46 points and propels UMass to a triple-overtime victory against Fordham. (1:37)

NEW YORK -- Rahsool Diggins scored a program-record 46 points, Daniel Rivera hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds remaining in triple overtime and UMass beat Fordham 120-118 on Wednesday night.

Diggins also tied for the eighth-best single-game total in Atlantic 10 Conference history, and it marked the most points by a visiting player at Rose Hill Gymnasium, surpassing all-time UMass great Julius Erving's 37-point performance on Jan. 21, 1970.

Rivera matched a career high with 29 points to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Minutemen (7-11, 2-3). Marqui Worthy finished with 13 points. The 120 points tied for highest total in program history.

UMass and Fordham combined for 122 free throw attempts, 79 personal fouls and 10 players fouled out. The free throw attempts were the most in a Division I game since 1996-97, and the personal fouls were the most in a D-I game since 2017.

Worthy made a 3-pointer for UMass with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 79-all and force the first overtime.

Diggins hit a free throw to put UMass up 98-95 with one second left in overtime. But the Rams' Romad Dean was fouled on his half-court heave and then made all three free throws to force a second overtime.

With 11 seconds left in the second overtime, Akil Watson made one of two free throws for UMass to knot it at 108-all and send it to a third OT.

The Rams (8-10, 0-5) were led by Jackie Johnson III, who recorded 36 points and seven rebounds. Japhet Medor added 25 points, 5 assists and 2 steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.