LAWRENCE, Kan. -- J'Wan Roberts scored 24 points, including six in two overtime periods, and No. 7 Houston beat No. 12 Kansas 92-86 on Saturday night.

Roberts hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the score. At the end of the first overtime, Houston (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Emanuel Sharp and Mylik Wilson to send it to the second overtime.

"I know the significance of winning here for anybody," Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. "To win the way we won in double OT, I think it speaks to this program's culture, how tough our kids are, and our ability to hang in there."

The Cougars got 18 from Mylik Wilson and 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Milos Uzan.

Kansas (14-5, 5-3) was led by Flory Bidunga with 19 points and Hunter Dickinson had 17.

Takeaway

Houston: Injuries hampered the Cougars. Sharp, who missed Houston's last game against Utah with an injury, played 25 minutes but scored just eight points. Ja'Vier Francis rolled his ankle early in the first half and played only 3:45. He finished with four points.

Kansas: Bidunga, after scoring just two points on a last-second tip-in in the first half, scored 17 in the second half and overtime for a career-high 19. With K.J. Adams out with a separated shoulder, Bidunga's contributions helped Kansas against a strong Houston front line.

Key moment

Houston used a 13-0 run early in the second half to turn a 40-31 deficit into a lead. Kansas went 6:21 without a point and missed eight straight shots, including a breakaway dunk attempt by Shakeel Moore, during the run.

Key stat

Both teams missed plenty of opportunities. The teams combined to shoot 56% from the free throw line. Houston missed its first eight free throws of the second half and finished the half just 4 of 13 from the line and was 14 of 25 for the game.

The Jayhawks were 17 of 30 from the line.

