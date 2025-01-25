Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tramon Mark's layup with 3 seconds left sent Texas to a 70-69 victory over No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday as the Longhorns rallied from a 22-point second-half deficit.

With Texas quarterback Arch Manning and a host of teammates in the front row, and former Longhorns football coach Mack Brown also in attendance, the basketball team put on a show. Freshman Tre Johnson scored 30 points for Texas (14-6, 3-4 SEC), with 24 in the second half to lead the rally.

"He's just ultra talented," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said of Johnson. "I thought [he] was phenomenal."

Johnson's long 3-pointer from the wing pulled Texas to within 69-68 with 46 seconds left. He also finished 10 of 10 from the foul line in a memorable performance.

"I'm just glad I made all my free throws tonight," he said. "I usually miss one or two, which is surprising to me. Been bothering me lately, but I'm just glad I made them all."

Texas' Julian Larry then blocked a layup by Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV and the Longhorns recovered the ball with 22 seconds left. Johnson held the ball for several seconds before Texas got the ball to Mark for the winner.

Texas earned its second straight home win over a ranked opponent and its third win in four games after an 0-3 start in the Longhorns' first season in the SEC.

After the win, reserve forward Devon Pryor was lauded by Texas coach Rodney Terry, as a pivotal piece though he contributed only four points in 14 minutes against the Aggies.

"Devon Pryor came in and played really, really well for us," Terry said. "I love what he's doing right now for us, and he's going to continue to get minutes, man."

Taylor scored 15 to lead the Aggies (15-5, 4-3), who led 51-29 early in the second half.

Texas A&M, the worst 3-point shooting team in the SEC, made eight in the first half to open a big lead it eventually relinquished.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.