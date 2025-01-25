Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyler Nickel's 3-pointer with 1:50 left put Vanderbilt ahead to stay as the Commodores upset a top-10 team on their home court for a second straight Saturday by beating No. 9 Kentucky 74-69.

Vanderbilt fans stormed the court again after the win, a repeat from a week ago when the Commodores (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) knocked off then-No. 6 Tennessee. The first court storming led to a $250,000 fine from the league.

Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points, Devin McGlockton added 14, Nickel finished with 11 and Jaylen Carey 10.

Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ansley Almonor had 12, Jaxson Robinson added 11.

Vanderbilt secured its first win over Kentucky at Memorial Gym since 2016, thanks in part to the 17 turnovers the Wildcats committed, compared to just five for the home team.

After leading 41-27 at halftime, Kentucky outscored the Commodores 31-10 and took its biggest lead at 58-51. But Vanderbilt responded with a 15-5 spurt for a 66-63 lead on a steal by McGlockton and a fast-break layup by Tyler Tanner with 4:05 left.

Vanderbilt scored the final six points of the game, while Kentucky didn't score after Oweh's layup with 2:56 left.

Kentucky continues its two-game road trip Tuesday night at Tennessee.

Vanderbilt is off until it starts a two-game road swing Feb. 1 at Oklahoma.