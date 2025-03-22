Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Maryland coach Kevin Willard bristled at reporters' questions even as his players celebrated an 81-49 win over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

On Thursday, Willard openly talked about his frustrations with the school, the changes he wants to make to the program and his relationship with athletic director Damon Evans as the two negotiate his future, amid reports that Evans is headed to the same job at SMU and Willard is a candidate for the Villanova job.

When the questions continued on game day, the coach became visibly frustrated after a reporter mentioned "the situation" when asking players about their victory, which came by the largest margin for the Terps in an NCAA tournament game. Willard himself said a day earlier that Evans is "probably going to SMU," adding that the move made it difficult for the coach to negotiate a contract extension.

Later Friday, SMU announced that it had hired Evans.

"There is no situation," Willard said. "The only situation is you guys and Twitter, and I can't control you guys and I can't control Twitter, so there's nothing I can do.

"I've talked to these guys," Willard said, gesturing to his players in the interview room. "These guys know exactly what's going on. I've been open with them. I've been honest with them. They know exactly what's going on."

Players shook their heads and smiled ruefully at the questions. The fourth-seeded Terps advanced to the second round on Sunday against No. 12 seed Colorado State.

Willard compared an outlet that covers his program to the tabloid TMZ a day after his initial comments, which came during a pre-practice news conference Thursday. He told reporters that he was in negotiations with Evans and was seeking several changes to increase the prominence of the program, including increased NIL money.

Kevin Willard scoffed at reporters' questions following Maryland's win Friday, a day after he openly talked about his frustrations with the school and changes he feels are necessary to make. Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The comments, which were remarkably candid in the usually buttoned-down world of college athletics, made headlines across several media organizations. Willard noted that he wanted to keep his team in New York City for an extra night this season near the holidays, but was told the school could not afford the expense.

"Whatever I say, you're going to write whatever you want to say anyways," Willard said. "That's why this is a waste of my time. ... There's nothing else to talk about. You guys just write whatever the hell you want, right? I don't give a (crap). I really don't. I'll probably get a letter from the NCAA."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.