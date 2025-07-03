Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA draft was dominated by the nation's best college freshmen -- 10 of the 14 lottery picks once ranked in ESPN's top 100, with 17 ranked prospects drafted in total -- and don't expect this trend to disappear. The league tends to covet star talent with upside, while also valuing role players with a track record of production and strong character traits. And college freshmen tend to fit the bill.

The high school class of 2026 is already showing signs of elite talent, with players across the country flashing skill sets that evoke comparisons to current NBA stars. While projecting teenagers to the highest level is never an exact science, certain traits -- size, athleticism, scoring versatility, defensive tools -- make these prospects stand out early.

To better understand the rising senior class, let's take a look at 10 players whose games bring to mind notable NBA names, and offer a glimpse of their future potential.

No. 1 Tyran Stokes, SF

6-foot-7 | Notre Dame High School (CA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Few players in high school basketball are built like Stokes. At a physically imposing 6-7, 220 pounds, he's a combination of force and finesse. Stokes thrives as a downhill attacker, using his strength to finish through contact, generate fouls and move the ball. His ability to draw attention also makes him an effective playmaker. A capable 3-point shooter, Stokes does his best damage in transition. And when the game slows down, he can score from multiple spots and has no issue living at the free throw line, averaging 12.8 attempts per game in EYBL play, according to Synergy Sports. His current profile mirrors that of Scottie Barnes at the same stage -- both averaged 2.5 3-pointers and connected at a 25% clip. Like Barnes, Stokes projects as a versatile forward whose combination of size, physicality and playmaking ability fits the modern mold of a two-way wing.

No. 2 Christian Collins, PF

6-foot-8 | St. John Bosco High School (CA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

The son of former McDonald's All American DeAngelo Collins, Christian has a tantalizing combination of size, length and mobility, plus good defensive anticipation. At 6-8 with a 7-2 wingspan, Collins has natural bounce and is comfortable handling the ball in transition. He seems to always be in the right place at the right time. Once he learns how to fully utilize his combination of skill and shotmaking, watch out. Collins' physical ability will allow him to play an inside-out game, where he can work the paint with his length and have an impact in several ways.

Jordan Smith's game is similar to the game of NBA star Marcus Smart at the same age. Courtesy of USA Basketball

No. 3 Jordan Smith, SG

6-foot-2 | Paul VI High School (VA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Marcus Smart, Washington Wizards

Smith is the best rebounding guard in recent EYBL history, averaging 12 boards per 40 minutes, according to Synergy Sports. He parlays his defensive rebounding mindset into aggressive transition play and pushes the ball hard for easy open-court opportunities. He's also an efficient scorer, ranking fourth in field goal percentage, and has a healthy 5.4 assists per 40 minutes despite averaging only 25 minutes. In a small sample size, he's also shooting nearly 37% from deep. A tough, defense-minded player with ball skills, Smith is one of the most impactful players in the class and also moves up to third in our latest rankings.

No. 4 Jason Crowe, PG

6-foot-3 | Inglewood High School (CA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Brandon Jennings

5⭐️ (no. 6 ESPN 60) Jason Crowe Jr. dropped 26 points and 7 rebounds in Day 1 of EYBL Session I 😤 @nikeeyb



Oakland Soldiers: 99

Houston Hoops: 62 pic.twitter.com/5u1uYKWO0K — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 26, 2025

A left-handed scoring point guard, Crowe thrives in transition. He has a balanced, controlled jumper, regardless of whether he's shooting off the dribble or catch. Crowe has an uncanny ability to blow past defenders and balances it out with a quality midrange game and capable shooting from deep. He also converts well from the free throw line. Add it all up, and Crowe is the best scorer in the class, regardless of his position. He'll also jump passing lanes and create steals off the ball, although he needs to become a more active on-ball defender. A score-first guard, more consistent playmaking will only enhance his overall game.

No. 5 Caleb Holt, SF

6-foot-5 | Grayson High School (GA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Wasn't leaving without hardware.@iamcalebholt led the 3SSB Select team to the Eurocamp championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XCbri4z728 — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) June 3, 2025

Holt plays with eye-opening tenacity as his ball skills continue to develop. He's having an outstanding offseason, winning MVP at the Adidas Euro camp and leading his team to the championship. A powerful wing, Holt is working on his ballhandling and shooting against a set defense, while understanding the importance of ball movement. He can score in different ways and is an active rebounder. Defensively, Holt is among the best in the class. His perimeter game should continue to evolve as he demonstrates solid shot quality and shotmaking skills.

Brandon McCoy shows some of the skills NBA star Kris Dunn showcased in high school. Courtesy of USA Basketball

No. 6 Brandon McCoy, PG

6-foot-4 | St. John Bosco High School (CA) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Kris Dunn, LA Clippers

McCoy has terrific positional size as an athletic point guard with speed and vision in the open court, and he has embraced his role as a defense-minded guard who can affect games. His ability to push the tempo and convert in transition is among the best in the class. McCoy will run the offense and drive for paint touches or scores. Now, he needs to become a dependable open shooter: he's making just 26% of his 3s despite taking 4.8 per game.

No. 7 Cameron Williams, PF

6-foot-9 | Saint Mary's (AZ) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

At 6-9, Williams is an innate shot blocker who shrinks the vision of opposing offenses simply by playing attentive, bouncy defense with high hands. He also expertly defends ball screens with his wingspan as well as footwork, and is capable of heading off ballhandlers, switching or dropping into coverage. Williams also gets easy buckets in transition by outrunning his opponents. In the half court, he's advanced at driving to the rim, and his jump shot is maturing as he learns to stretch out defenses. His overall game is beginning to come together as he learns how to use his gifted size, length and touch -- which has propelled him into the top 10 of the rankings. Getting into a lower stance on defense and adding more strength to his frame will only bring greater results.

No. 8 Dylan Mingo, PG

6-foot-5 | Long Island Lutheran (NY) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Tyreke Evans

Mingo is dynamic when the ball is in his hands. He can score in transition and in the half court, where he attacks defenders off the dribble and knows how to maneuver ball screens. He's also comfortable decelerating and processing the game against set defenses, then using a deep array of scoring, rebounding and playmaking skills to make a positive impact. Off the ball, he understands spacing and movement shooting, resulting in a stretch of extremely productive basketball on both ends of the court.

No. 9 Qayden Samuels, SF

6-foot-5 | Bishop McNamara (MD) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: James Harden, LA Clippers

At 6-5 with a 6-11 wingspan, Samuels plays with a long, lefty frame and a fearless scoring prowess. He aggressively and confidently seeks scoring opportunities and understands how to get his shot off quickly with rhythm. In recent outings, Samuels showed he could create his own offense or score off an assist. He also gets his fair share of points from the free throw line because he has a physical, college-ready body. Samuels' 3-point shooting will help his game translate.

No. 10 Jaxon Richardson, SF

6-foot-5 | Christopher Columbus (FL) | Uncommitted

NBA comparison: Jason Richardson

Jaxon's father, Jason, starred at Michigan State and then in the NBA. His brother, Jase, also played at Michigan State before being picked in the first round of the 2025 draft by the Orlando Magic. As is the case in the Richardson family, Jaxon is the best talent most times he steps on the court. He has dynamic vertical bounce and will always affect games at the rim, but his swing skill is his developing jump shot from both midrange and beyond the arc. He has made legitimate progress as a stationary shooter, on the run and in catch-and-shoot scenarios -- to the point where defenders now must honor his shot and close out hard. Then, he has them right where he wants them as it opens up his drive game. As a rising senior, it's time for Richardson to round out his game and make more of an impact both defensively and on the glass.