DURHAM, N.C. -- Cameron and Cayden Boozer had already gotten a taste of playing for Duke at its famously rowdy campus arena in exhibition and fan events.

On Saturday, the twin brothers -- considered among the nation's top incoming freshmen to the college ranks -- had a strong start in their first official game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as the sixth-ranked Blue Devils beat Western Carolina 95-54.

"I just love the fact they both are incredibly impactful, but they're also on their own journey of becoming really good players and really helping us," coach Jon Scheyer said of the sons of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Cameron had 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 23 minutes of work. Cayden, a 6-4 guard, had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes as the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite rolled past a team picked to finish seventh in the Southern Conference.

The McDonald's all-Americans teamed to win big at Christopher Columbus High in Miami with four state championships and a national title at last year's Chipotle Nationals. Cameron arrived in Durham ranked as ESPN's No. 3-ranked national recruit and viewed as a high-end NBA prospect, while Cayden was ranked No. 16.

Now they're part of Duke's latest top-ranked recruiting class, with Cameron the interior presence and Cayden in the backcourt at the point.

They had twice experienced some of Cameron's buzz, first at the annual "Countdown to Craziness" event that stands as a ceremonial kickoff to the season and included an intrasquad scrimmage. They also played in an exhibition home game against the UCF program coached by former Duke great Johnny Dawkins, with Cameron going for 33 points and 12 rebounds while Cayden went for nine points and five assists.

Did Saturday feel different?

"For sure, a little different," Cameron said. "I'd say Countdown was definitely special, though. The first time playing in Cameron with fans there, the environment, the intros and everything. It was super cool. Countdown really felt like the first one at Cameron."

Duke also won an exhibition game at No. 18 Tennessee, then won its opener against Texas in Charlotte at the first-ever Dick Vitale Invitational.

"Obviously it's more important since it's the regular season," Cayden said of playing his first regular-season game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "But those exhibition games really help. Playing against really good players in college ... really good teams. I feel like all those games prepared us for today, and Texas that we had on Tuesday."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.