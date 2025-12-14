Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kansas coach Bill Self said freshman star Darryn Peterson "was getting tight" in his hamstring and checked out late in regulation during the 19th-ranked Jayhawks' 77-76 overtime win at NC State.

The 6-foot-6 guard who could be the top pick in the NBA draft if he goes one-and-done had recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring strain. He exited abruptly at the 2:15 mark Saturday with Kansas up two and watched the rest of the game from the bench.

"I think he was getting tight," Self said. "I haven't talked to the doctor yet or the trainer about it, but he said he needed to come out. He's experienced this every game that we've played, so I was happy that he got that far, that deep into the game. Because it's happened to start the second half every other game.

"I think it's just tightness but I haven't even found out yet."

Peterson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes before his exit. The 31 minutes were a season high for his four games of action, coming six days after he logged 23 minutes in his return to the lineup against Missouri.

Peterson had missed most of the exhibition season because of issues with cramps. He had 21 points in the season-opening win against Green Bay, then had 22 points in a loss at North Carolina before starting his lengthy absence.