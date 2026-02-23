2026 Coors Light March Hoops: Bracket Challenge Official Rules

Open Extended Reactions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, WIN OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT'S CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Coors Light® March Hoops: Bracket Challenge ("Sweepstakes") is sponsored by Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC ("Sponsor"), 320 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL USA 60606, and is administered by Merkle Inc., ("Administrator"), 3000 Town Center, Suite 2000, Southfield, MI 48075.

1. PROMOTION PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins on March 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Central Time ("CT") and ends on March 18, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT (the "Promotion Period").

Administrator's servers are the official time-keeping devices for the Sweepstakes.

2. ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is offered only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entry. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of Sponsor, Administrator, ESPN, LLC, alcohol beverage retailers and distributors, and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies and suppliers involved in the Sweepstakes ("Promotion Entities"), as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household as such individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules. Sponsor's and Administrator's decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning the prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

3. HOW TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES: During the Promotion Period, there are multiple methods by which to enter the Sweepstakes, as outlined below.

Online: Visit ESPN.com, execute the ESPN.com member sign-in, and fully complete a Tournament Challenge Bracket. Then click the Sweepstakes opt in box and complete and submit the online entry form in accordance with the instructions provided, including agreement to these Official Rules, to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. For all bracket entries, entrants have until 11:59 p.m. CT on March 18, 2026 to make any edits to their bracket. Bracket results will not impact entry into the Sweepstakes.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Mobile App: Open the "ESPN Tournament Challenge" app on your wireless device and fully complete the Tournament Challenge Bracket, click the Sweepstakes opt in box, and complete and submit the registration form in accordance with the instructions provided. Upon completion and submission of the registration form, including agreement to these Official Rules, entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. If an entrant does not already have the ESPN Tournament Challenge app, visit the App Store and download the app for free. Message and data rates may apply for app download and use. For all bracket entries, entrants have until 11:59 p.m. CT on March 18, 2026 to make any edits to their bracket. Bracket results will not impact entry into the Sweepstakes.

Mail-in: To enter without consenting to receive promotional emails or downloading the App, entrant may enter by mail. To enter by mail, the entrant must print their name, address, phone number, email address, and date of birth on a piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to "Coors Light March Hoops," c/o Merkle Inc., P.O. Box 5008, Dept 868695, Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5008. Upon receipt of mail-in, entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. Limit: One (1) entry per envelope. All mail-in entries must be handwritten and must be postmarked by March 18, 2026 and received by March 24, 2026. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned. Proof of sending or submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, illegible, misdirected or postage-due entries, which will be disqualified.

Limit: Each entrant is limited to receiving one (1) entry, regardless of method of entry, during the Promotion Period. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that entrant's entries and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The "authorized account holder" is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

4. DRAWING: Administrator is an independent organization whose decisions as to the operation of the Sweepstakes drawing are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Administrator will randomly select one (1) potential Sweepstakes winner from all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period on or around April 1, 2026. The winner is considered a potential winner pending verification of their eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules.

5. HOW TO CLAIM A PRIZE: Potential winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Administrator will notify potential winner by email after drawing with instructions, where applicable, on how to claim the prize. The potential winner will be required to sign and return a Declaration of Compliance, Liability Waiver and where not prohibited a Publicity Release ("Declaration") which must be received by Administrator within five (5) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, in order to claim the prize. Failure to provide all required information within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of winner's right to claim the prize, and may result in the prize being awarded to an alternate winner. Upon verification of eligibility, the prize will be mailed to the winner at the physical address provided at the time of registration. If the potential winner is found to be ineligible, fails to provide any requested information within the required time period, or the prize is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. In the event that a potential winner of any prize valued at greater than $25 is disqualified for any reason or forfeits the prize, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries from the applicable Promotion Site. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.

6. PRIZE, APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE ("ARV") AND ODDS OF WINNING:

A. Prize: ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: One (1) winner will receive $30,000 awarded as a check made out to the winner.

B. Total ARV: The total ARV of all available prizes in the Sweepstakes is $30,000.

C. Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

For All Prizes: Alcoholic beverages are not included in any way as part of any prize. Prize is non-transferable, and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize or prize component for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 MISC reporting the actual value of the prize received. Limit of one (1) prize per person/household. In no event will more prizes than are stated in these Official Rules be awarded. If, for any reason, more prize notifications are sent (or more claims are received) than the number of prizes offered, as set forth in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible prize claims received. ARVs are as of the time these Official Rules were printed and the value of a prize may fluctuate. A winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the prize at the time the prize is awarded. All other costs and expenses not expressly set forth herein shall be solely the winner's responsibility. Prizes are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. Prize will be fulfilled approximately 8-10 weeks after drawing.

7. RELEASE: "Released Parties" are defined as Promotion Entities, Meta Platforms, Inc., ESPN, LLC, as well as their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company's officers, directors, employees and agents. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including entry requirements; (ii) to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Official Rules; (iii) to waive all of his/her rights to bring any claim, action or proceeding against any of the Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes; and (iv) to forever and irrevocably agree to release and hold harmless each of the Released Parties from any and all claims, lawsuits, judgments, causes of action, proceedings, demands, fines, penalties, liability, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees) that may arise in connection with: (a) the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any Sweepstakes-related activity or element thereof, and the entrant's entries, participation or inability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (b) the violation of any third-party privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights; (c) acceptance, attendance at, receipt, travel related to, participation in, delivery of, possession, defects in, use, non-use, misuse, inability to use, loss, damage, destruction, negligence or willful misconduct in connection with the use of a prize (or any component thereof); (d) any change in the prizing (or any components thereof); (e) human error; (f) any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Released Parties; (g) lost, late, stolen, misdirected, damaged or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof); or (h) the negligence or willful misconduct by entrant.

8. PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner's consent to Sponsor's and its agents' use of winner's name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, if any fraud, technical failures, human error, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, or any event or cause beyond Sponsor's control (e.g. events such as natural calamities, national emergencies, wide spread illnesses, declarations of war, acts of God, acts of terrorism) interferes with any aspect of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to fulfillment of the prize(s), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In such event, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance and may modify the prizes offered herein. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of any conflict with any details contained in these Official Rules and details contained in any promotional materials (including, but not limited to, point of sale, television and print advertising, promotional packaging, and other promotional media), the details of the Sweepstakes as set forth in these Official Rules shall prevail. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures, any printed versions of these Official Rules or any other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials and the Official Rules as posted on the Promotion Site, the Official Rules as posted on the Promotion Site shall prevail, govern, and control.

10. DISPUTE RESOLUTION; ADDITIONAL LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY; CLASS ACTION WAIVER: THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION ("AAA") IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF ("AAA RULES"). SEE WWW.ADR.ORG. THE AAA RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN ILLINOIS. ALL ISSUES ARE FOR THE ARBITRATOR TO DECIDE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ISSUES RELATING TO THE SCOPE, ENFORCEABILITY, AND ARBITRABILITY OF THIS ARBITRATION AGREEMENT. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS OR VIRTUALLY PURSUANT TO THE AAA RULES.

THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES OR TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

ENTRANTS AGREE THAT THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ANY ENTRANT AND/OR PROMOTION ENTITIES AND/OR ANY OTHER PARTY SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION. ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION MUST BE FILED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR OF THE TIME THE CAUSE OF ACTION OCCURRED OR THE CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE FOREVER BARRED.

IF ANY PART OF THIS ARBITRATION PROVISIONS IS DEEMED TO BE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, OR ILLEGAL, OR OTHERWISE CONFLICTS WITH THE RULES OF AAA, THEN THE BALANCE OF THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION SHALL REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS TERMS AS IF THE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, ILLEGAL OR CONFLICTING PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HERE. IF, HOWEVER, THE WAIVER OF CLASS ACTION OR CONSOLIDATION IS FOUND TO BE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, OR ILLEGAL, THEN THE ENTIRETY OF THE ARBITRATION REQUIREMENT IS NULL AND VOID AND NEITHER YOU NOR THE SPONSOR NOR ADMINISTRATOR SHALL BE ENTITLED TO ARBITRATE ANY DISPUTE.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in the Promotion will be collected by Sponsor or its designee and used by Sponsor, its affiliates, designees, agents and marketers for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules and in Sponsor's privacy policy at https://www.molsoncoors.com/privacy-policy. Information collected from entrants is also subject to the ESPN Privacy Policy available at http://disneyprivacycenter.com.

12. SEVERABILITY: If any provision of these Official Rules should be held unenforceable or invalid for any reason, then that provision or portion thereof shall be modified or deleted in such manner as to render the remaining provisions of these Official Rules valid and enforceable. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules or any prize documents will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.

13. WINNER LIST: For a winner list, please click HERE (https://bit.ly/4qLvutQ). The winner list will be posted after winner confirmation is complete.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or associated with ESPN, LLC, or Facebook Inc./Meta Platforms Inc.