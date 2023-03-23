Our list of the top 100 players in MLB for 2023 is out. Naturally, it's time to talk about what we got wrong.

We asked four of our voters -- Bradford Doolittle, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan and David Schoenfield -- to take a critical look at our MLB Rank list and tell us what they and their colleagues messed up. Who did we leave out? Who's too high or too low? And what players will crack the top 100 -- and even the top five -- in the future?

Here is what they had to say.

Who is the biggest snub from our list?

Passan: Tommy Edman should be used to this by now. At the All-Star break last season, Edman's 3.2 fWAR ranked 16th among everyday players in MLB, squarely between Mookie Betts and Julio Rodriguez, and he was not selected to the National League All-Star team. At the end of the year, he dropped all the way to ... 17th among all position players -- with 5.6 WAR. While playing an excellent shortstop, where he was a Gold Glove finalist in addition to a nominee for the utility role. And that was a year after winning the Gold Glove at second base.

Plenty of really good players warranted at least a look at the top 100: Jake Cronenworth, Cal Raleigh, Christian Walker, Ian Happ, George Kirby. None has a beef quite as strong as Edman's.