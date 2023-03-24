To coincide with ESPN's ranking of the top 100 players in baseball for 2023, I'm predicting who will be the next ones from each team to make our MLB Rank list.

For the most part, that means either they will make the list before the 2024 or 2025 season because every team will have players falling in and out of contention every year. So it seems silly to project a minor leaguer who is years away from making the big leagues -- though there are circumstances where a prospect makes sense as my pick.

In 2022, 109 players posted 3.0 WAR or higher per FanGraphs, so that's a reasonable line to draw to project someone to make this list. It's important to note that this doesn't mean posting one three-win season, but being perceived as being a three-win talent looking forward, which are two very different things. Only a couple of relievers can get to this leverage-adjusted level of performance (there's exactly two on this year's list), and even fewer are seen as likely to repeat it. The same goes for players with more limited physical tools. For reference on some of the more unfamiliar names, here is my 2023 top 100 prospects list.