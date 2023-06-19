We're closing in on the halfway point of the season, and the Rays, Rangers and Diamondbacks are still taking the majors by storm. Each team sits at the top of its division, ahead of historic powerhouses such as the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers.

Yes, there's still a lot of time left in the regular season and a lot can change in three-plus months, but the playoff field has begun to take shape. So, let's take a look at the top postseason contenders and what has put them in a potential position to play in October.

We'll look at the 13 teams that, entering Sunday, had at least a 50% chance of making the postseason, according to the playoff odds at FanGraphs.

Tier I: 70% or better playoff odds

Tampa Bay Rays (99.3%)

Biggest strength: Offensive depth

The Rays lead the American League in home runs, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, adjusted OPS and stolen bases -- and they're doing it with production from everyone. The only regulars with a below-average OPS are the two catchers and second baseman Brandon Lowe, who is currently on the injured list. Yandy Diaz has been the anchor with a wRC+ (weighted runs created, which adjusts for home park) that ranks third in the majors behind only Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez, while teammate Randy Arozarena also ranks in the top 10.