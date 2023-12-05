Open Extended Reactions

Tuesday evening at baseball's winter meetings in Nashville, MLB held its second annual draft lottery, and the Cleveland Guardians landed the top pick in the 2024 draft despite having the ninth-best odds to get the first overall selection (just a 2% chance of getting to pick No. 1 next summer).

It's still super early in the draft process, but let's jump into a quick five-pick mock draft to see how things could play out in July now that we know who will be making the early picks.

There isn't a clear No. 1 talent in this class and the high school crop looks a bit down from recent years. The good news is that the depth of the draft is the most desired player demographic: college position players.