Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline under MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, the league announced Sunday.

He has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the treatment boards that cover domestic violence and drugs of abuse and also agreed to comply with any recommendations those boards make.

Clevinger, 32, had been under investigation after being accused of domestic abuse by the mother of one of his children. On Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead posted a photo on Instagram of marks on her body with accompanying words alleging that the injuries were "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and that she "finally left when he strangled me."

"Mike Clevinger," she added, "you really deserve hell I've kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant."

She also said Clevinger "threw chew spit on our baby" and accused him of illegal drug use, bringing the joint baseball drug policy into the investigation.

In a statement Sunday, MLB said the investigation included "interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records," and that the probe is now closed.

"I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation," Clevinger said in a statement. "I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates.

"I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year."

Finestead took to her Instagram account after MLB's decision was announced and said that "multiple women" made similar allegations of abuse from Clevinger but "there's not any video of it," which, in her mind, cleared him of punishment. Finestead added that she's "glad" Clevinger agreed to submit to evaluations and recommendations by the treatment board.

Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB's probe predated his agreement with the White Sox who, based on collectively bargained policies, were not told he was under investigation before he signed. The news became public only after Finestead's social media posts.

Clevinger is expected to pitch in the back end of the White Sox rotation this season. He threw in a spring training B game against the Dodgers on Sunday before the league announced its findings.

There have been 15 players suspended for violating the domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy since it was instituted in 2015. Trevor Bauer received the longest suspension at 324 games. It was later reduced to 194 games after an appeal.