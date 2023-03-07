The Cincinnati Reds have reassigned veteran right-hander Chase Anderson to major league camp. It is an indication that Anderson, 35, has a chance to earn an Opening Day roster spot for his 10th big league season.

The Reds need to fill two starting rotation slots behind their young trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft.

Anderson, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 18, pitched two scoreless innings on Monday night against Colorado, allowing two hits and striking out five.

"Chase was like we saw at the end of last season," said manager David Bell. "The first time we've seen him this year, really looked like he was in midseason form. He had a really good changeup; his velocity was really good."

Anderson was 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine games with the Reds last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

AP freelance writer Gary Shatz contributed to this report.

