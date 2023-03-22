Jose Altuve leaves the game under his own power after being hit by Daniel Bard's pitch. (0:50)

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve had surgery to repair a fractured right thumb and will not resume baseball activities for at least two months, general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday.

Altuve, playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, suffered the injury Saturday when he was drilled by a 96 mph fastball by Team USA pitcher Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies.

The Astros said in a statement that Altuve had the surgery in Houston and he will remain there while the team finishes its final week of spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida. He might not be ready to return to the lineup until at least late May.

Altuve, 32, was coming off another stellar season for the reigning champion Astros, having hit .300 with a .921 OPS in 2022.

Utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who batted .208 games last season, is expected to move into the Astros' lineup to replace Altuve.

In other team news, the Astros scratched right-hander Hunter Brown from his scheduled start Wednesday against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Brown, who is ranked by MLB as the organization's top prospect and competing for the last spot in the rotation, has discomfort in his lower back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.