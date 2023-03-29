Outfielder Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a major league contract, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The split deal will pay $1 million in the big leagues and $180,000 in the minors, sources told ESPN. Barring another move, Cordero would be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster.

Cordero, 28, was released by the Baltimore Orioles this week after crushing in spring training. He hit .413/.426/.674 with seven extra-base hits in 47 plate appearances. In a career-high 275 plate appearances with the Boston Red Sox last year, Cordero hit .219/.300/.397 with eight home runs.