Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser will start the season on the injured list with groin tightness and is expected to miss three weeks.

Houser, 30, departed a late-spring game with the injury after going 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA in four Cactus League appearances (two starts). He was expected to be used at the back end of the Milwaukee rotation.

The 2011 second-round draft pick by the Houston Astros was 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA in 22 appearances (21 starts) for the Brewers last season. In six major league seasons, all with Milwaukee, he is 23-29 with a 3.97 ERA in 106 appearances (76 starts).