Corey Seager drives a ball to the outfield and strains his left hamstring heading to second base. (0:42)

Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks with a strained hamstring.

Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters Wednesday that Seager has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring.

The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list and activated outfielder Leodys Taveras from the IL in a corresponding roster move before Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Smith was started in place of Seager at shortstop and batted second in Texas' starting lineup Wednesday.

Seager suffered the injury while running to second base on a double in Tuesday's victory over Kansas City. The three-time All-Star grabbed at his left hamstring as he reached second base and immediately left the game.

Seager, in the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers, is batting .359 this season.

Before playing 151 games in his debut with the Rangers last season, Seager missed about 2½ months of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a fractured right hand after getting hit by a pitch. He spent nearly a month on the IL in 2019 with a left hamstring strain and was limited to only 26 games in 2018 because of right elbow surgery.