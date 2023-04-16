The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed starter Kris Bubic on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left flexor strain.

Bubic was roughed up for five runs on 10 hits in five innings in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

"The stuff wasn't very sharp today. Sure it was cold and stuff like that, but I just felt like I couldn't execute pitches when I got ahead in counts and gave up some hard contact today," Bubic said. "I didn't have a great feel of putting away any guys with any pitch, but I wanted to keep battling to give us a chance."

Bubic, 25, is 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts this season. He has struck out 16 and walked two batters through 16 innings.

He is 10-28 with a 4.85 ERA in 70 games (60 starts) since making his debut with the Royals in 2020.

Kansas City recalled left-hander Josh Taylor from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

Taylor, 30, last pitched in the majors in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox. He has a 6.75 ERA with no decisions in five relief appearances this season at Omaha.