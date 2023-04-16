The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the seven-day concussion list Sunday after he had been sidelined for the first two games of their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs with an illness.

Smith has started 10 of the Dodgers' 15 games behind the plate this season. The move was made retroactive to April 13.

Catcher Austin Wynns was signed to a major league contract in a corresponding move and right-hander Alex Reyes was transferred to the 60-day injured list to fit Wynns on the 40-man roster.

Smith is the Dodgers' leading hitter, with a .333 batting average, and is second on the team with 12 RBIs in 11 games. He also has three home runs.