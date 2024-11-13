Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on Wednesday was assigned monthly court-mandated check-ins while he awaits a court date to face charges of illegal use and possession of a firearm related to his arrest on Sunday after an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside.

Franco, 23, was arrested in San Juan de la Maguana, 116 miles west of Santo Domingo, after what police said was an altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in which guns were drawn. Franco was held for questioning by police and granted provisional release.

He was brought by military police to court on Wednesday for his arraignment wearing a light grey hoodie covering his head and most of his face and kept his head bowed as he was led into the courtroom. He did not speak to reporters.

Prosecutors said a Glock with its magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition registered to Franco's uncle was found in Franco's black Mercedes-Benz at the time of the altercation.

The confrontation occurred Sunday between Franco, another man and the father of that man over Franco's relationship with a woman prosecutors said lived in the apartment complex.

There were no injuries, and the involved parties agreed they will not press charges.

The use and possession of illegal firearms carries a maximum sentence of three to five years plus a fine. As part of Franco's supervised release he will be responsible for checking in at the San Juan de la Maguana court on the 30th of each month. No court date has yet been assigned to hear the weapons charge.

Franco, who was placed on indefinite administrative leave from Major League Baseball on Aug. 22, 2023, is due to stand trial in the Dominican Republic on Dec. 12 in a separate case involving charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking that could result in a sentence of up to 20 years.

Franco was placed on MLB's restricted list in July, sources had told ESPN, after prosecutors in the Dominican Republic accused him of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl.

He is also under an MLB investigation under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy until the case is resolved.

The court summoned Franco and the mother of the girl for the trial after an investigation that opened in 2022. The case will be heard by a panel of three or five judges.

The Rays gave Franco an 11-year, $182 million extension in 2021, just 70 games into his major league career.

He made the All-Star team for the first time in 2023.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.