Former Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles slugger Eloy Jimenez is in agreement on a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN.

Jimenez, 28, is coming off another injury-plagued year in which he played in 98 games split between Chicago and Baltimore after spending the first 5.5 years with the White Sox. He hit a combined .238 with just six home runs in 324 at-bats last season.

Overall, Jimenez has 95 career home runs in 534 games but hasn't played in more than 122 games in a season due to injury. That career high in games played came in 2019. Since then, he's appeared in more than 100 games just once.

Jimenez has immense power -- he hit 31 home runs his rookie season -- and will be given a chance to rebound from several down years as the Rays finished 28th in home runs last season after trading away sluggers Isaac Parades and Randy Arozarena.