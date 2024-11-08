Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discusses the team's effort to keep Juan Soto and says he has already been in touch with his agent, Scott Boras. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

As MLB's free agency officially opened this week, baseball's top executives gathered in San Antonio for the annual general manager meetings, offering the first opportunity to hear front offices discuss their offseason goals.

From teams coming off deep October runs to clubs at a crossroads, we checked in with some of this winter's most intriguing teams for insight on their hot stove priorities.

Teams fresh off a playoff appearance

Detroit Tigers: Harris aiming to raise bar after unexpected October success

After a playoff run nobody saw coming, the Tigers are in a strong position entering the offseason. Given the performance of their young core, they plan to continue to build from within but also have the opportunity to add from outside the organization this offseason.

In a subtle twist from the usual executive talk that "every team has a budget," president of baseball operations Scott Harris indicated Detroit does things a little differently.

"We don't go into an offseason with a firm floor or ceiling that we have to get to no matter what," Harris said about his payroll. "We just go into the offseason trying to get better. I know [Tigers owner Chris Ilitch] is going to support us if we find compelling opportunities to get better that cost money -- we're going to do it."

The Ilitches were big spenders while Chris' dad, Mike, ran the team. The baseball world should find out in the coming years -- as the Tigers keep growing -- if Chris has the same propensity for high payrolls. In the meantime, Harris has been delivering a message to his team after a successful season.

"The message I've been sharing is we have to hold two thoughts at the same time ... we can be proud of what we just did ... but that second thought is we have to stay very hungry. We have to raise the bar for all of us. The beauty of a young team is it gets better."

Milwaukee Brewers: Arnold preparing for possibility of life after Adames

General manager Matt Arnold was asked how his team will replace the production it received from shortstop Willy Adames, who had a career year and is now likely to leave via free agency because of the nine-figure payday he is projected to get this offseason.

"Really tough," Arnold said. "Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz were fantastic. However we want to stagger those types of guys, I think we have depth there. They can cover us up the middle."

While leaning on two young players already excelling in the organization is in line with how the Brewers often operate, a dip into free agency for a shortstop isn't out of the question. Could that mean an unexpected reunion with Adames?

"We've always had support from ownership to do that, whether that's the [Jackson] Chourio or [Christian] Yelich extension. [Owner Mark Attanasio] is case specific."

Despite that support, it might be a tougher road to climb with Adames, as industry sources believe he'll move on from the Brewers this winter.

New York Mets: Will Stearns land Soto or Alonso? Maybe. Starting pitching? Yes.

As expected, Mets GM David Stearns wouldn't talk much about specific free agents, including Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, but he did acknowledge that he is in a different space this winter after joining an organization with money to spend on payroll compared with his time with the small-market Brewers.

"It's a great opportunity," Stearns said. "I think whenever you have access to every tier of agency and every tier available player, that's a tremendous opportunity and it opens up doors and we have to decide which door to walk through or which doors to walk through at times."

2024 MLB All-October team From wild-card sensations to World Series heroes, these are the stars who ruled the 2024 playoffs.

MLB All-October team »

Whether the Mets will sign Soto or bring back Alonso -- or both -- will likely be the most talked-about topics surrounding the team this winter, but building up the starting rotation might be Stearns' biggest need to address this offseason.

In a year that began with rotation uncertainty after the Mets had traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the 2023 trade deadline, New York found success in targeting veterans on short-term contracts last winter. With Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all free agents this winter, the Mets have several spots to build and multiple paths to doing so. While it's too early to know which direction they will go, there is no doubt New York will be busy adding starters this winter.

"Starting pitching is certainly a priority for us," Stearns said. "We have three free agent starting pitchers combine for a lot of starts, a lot of endings for us."

New York Yankees: Cashman isn't deterred by Game 5 meltdown

As GM Brian Cashman starts an offseason in which the focus will be on courting Juan Soto to return to New York, he's still dealing with the aftermath of a poorly played World Series that culminated with the defense unraveling in the fifth inning of Game 5. During the GM meetings, he was asked to address the team's issues in the field and on the bases.

"I think some of it is inherent to certain players that we have," he said. "I know the big fifth inning that people obviously can point to. Those players are pretty fundamentally buttoned up, but sometimes you have consistently good players make mistakes that exacerbate other circumstances.

"This team obviously wasn't the best defensive team that we've had, and this team also had obviously made some baserunning mistakes, but the Game 5 situation was involving players that ultimately are really, really good and consistent in what they do. Whether it be a Gold Glove at shortstop or typically high-end defender at first or the ace of our mound, Gerrit Cole, that's as good of a baseball mind as they come. And Aaron Judge catches a fly ball a billion times out of a billion."

Despite the frustration from the fan base about New York's World Series disappointment, it is expected that manager Aaron Boone's contract option will be picked up soon -- and he could be in line for an extension as well, especially if the Yankees want to avoid him managing with another potential expiring contract next season.

Philadelphia Phillies: Division series exit has Dombrowski searching for answers

It's not exactly a full panic in Philadelphia after the Phillies' early exit at the hands of the division rival Mets, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't using the notion that anything can happen in the playoffs to rationalize his team's loss in the division round. He's digging deeper, and it could lead to a busy offseason for the NL East champs.

"I never look at it as it's just what happens in the playoffs," Dombrowski said. "Other people say that. In our situation, we didn't swing the bats very well as a club, and our bullpen didn't pitch as well. I really don't know why our pen didn't pitch well. They were so efficient all year long. You scrutinize those things for sure."

Dombrowski wouldn't comment on Bryce Harper's desire, via agent Scott Boras, to possibly extend his contract a few more years to bring him to retirement. Harper still has seven years left on a 13-year, $330 million contract he signed before the 2020 season.

"Bryce wants to set up a platform where he can achieve all of his goals, long term in Philadelphia," Boras said at the meetings. "Certainly, other owners have done this with players of his ilk. That's his objective."

Dombrowski responded: "I never really discuss contract situations."

San Diego Padres: Preller enters offseason eyeing starting rotation depth

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller had a bit softer view than Dombrowski regarding his team's division series loss.

"We felt like we had a team that could win the World Series," Preller said at the meetings. "It's not every year you can look up and feel that way. We were up 2-1 [on the Dodgers] and the narrative changes a lot if we win that one game. But we didn't do it. I don't think we can over-evaluate that. You factor it all in and balance it the right way."

One of the reasons San Diego thought it was set up as well as anyone heading into October was the strength of its starting rotation, but pitching depth has become an area of focus after the Padres lost Joe Musgrove to Tommy John surgery.

"That was a big competitive advantage for us going into the playoffs because we had four [good starters]. [Yu] Darvish, Musgrove, [Dylan] Cease and [Michael] King can beat anyone's No. 1. We won't have Joe next year ... so we'll use our depth but that will be part of this offseason, trying to find more starting pitching options for us."

Teams on the edge of contention

Boston Red Sox: Breslow looking to find the right balance

After taking a step in the right direction with a third-place finish in the AL East, Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow is prioritizing left-handed pitchers and right-handed hitters this offseason. To find the right lineup mix, Breslow could deal from a position of strength that other teams covet: Boston's stockpile of left-handed hitters.

"We are thinking about how we can balance it out in the other direction," Breslow said.

Boston's pitching staff was one of MLB's big surprises during the first half of the season but tanked in the second half, ranking 25th in ERA after the All-Star break as opposed to fifth before it. Injuries and workload capacity led to some high-scoring affairs for the opposition.

"We had a fairly novel approach to pitching in terms of limiting fastballs," Breslow explained. "The league reacted. There was a period of time that we were slow to correct for that, but over the last month of the season our rotation was good again. We could upgrade there. It's not a secret our rotation is all right-handed, so if we can balance that out, it's something that could benefit."

Chicago Cubs: Hoyer ready to make a splash -- but maybe not the biggest splash

The Cubs aren't likely to reel in a top-of-the-market free agent, but they could add from a second tier that includes players like Max Fried and Jack Flaherty. The team will cast a wide net for a starter to join Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga near the top of the rotation. Wrigley Field played big last season. That might not be the case in 2025, so the team wants to fortify there.

"I do feel like our offense was hurt by Wrigley last year, but our pitching staff was helped," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "You can't look at the Wrigley factor on one side only."

Way-too-early 2025 MLB Power Rankings The Dodgers just won the 2024 World Series -- and we're already looking ahead to next year. Who's No. 1? »

With Cody Bellinger opting to return to Chicago, the Cubs are mostly locked into their position players via long-term deals and team control for younger players. Additions to the offense are most likely to come via offseason trades or through players rising from the farm system.

"You always want to be creative, but there is room for it this year," Hoyer said. "Certainly looking to improve [on offense]."

Teams looking to level up

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cherington aiming to build a lineup that can back Paul Skenes

General manager Ben Cherington has a young ace in Paul Skenes who is emerging as a generational pitcher, so the offseason focus in Pittsburgh is on how to build a contender around him after missing the postseason for the ninth consecutive year.

"We have to score more runs," Cherington said. "That's a combination of our own internal position players taking a step forward and finding a way to add to that base."

The mantra within the building is "get better, faster." One important decision on Cherington's to-do list to help speed things along is hiring a hitting coach. He said the team is being thorough in its search after Pittsburgh ranked 24th in runs per game in 2024. The Pirates also could look to trades as a way to upgrade their offense.

"Starting about a year ago, we understood we were deeper in pitching than position players, and recognized that at some point, it was going to make sense to turn one of those pitchers into a position player. We did that a little bit at the last deadline, but we're open to it again."

One thing is certain in Pittsburgh's lineup: The Pirates are committed to playing Oneil Cruz in center field after he moved from shortstop this season.

"He's like an NFL wide receiver," Cherington said. "He's better in bigger spaces."

Washington Nationals: Don't be shocked if Rizzo has Nats in the headlines this offseason

There has been a growing buzz in the industry that Washington will be active this offseason, and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo isn't shying away from that kind of talk. The Nationals are starting to see the fruits of their mini retool after trading Juan Soto and others to stock the system with young talent in recent years.

"I think it's important to supplement that good, young group of players and surround them with some talent," Rizzo said. "We think our time is coming. We're getting closer. This thing is cyclical. There was a time they were looking up at us, and now we're looking up at them. We feel the time is coming that we can play in that end of the pool."

Rizzo admits he has talked to Scott Boras about former Nat Soto (and other Boras clients). After trading Soto for a haul of players in 2022 that included CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, it's not impossible Rizzo could now sign him to a megadeal right when the Nationals are ready to win again -- in part because of the players they received in the trade.

"When I get a feel for where we're at after these meetings, we'll meet with ownership and construct a plan," Rizzo said.

Teams in transition

Chicago White Sox: Getz knows Crochet's trade value is high -- and Robert's could be higher

Chris Getz has displayed a level of transparency in his first season as White Sox general manager, with both reporters and those inside the industries. He showed that again during the meetings, acknowledging the high trade interest in pitcher Garret Crochet while dimming any thoughts of the team dealing center fielder Luis Robert.

"What Garret did in the second half [taking the ball every turn] answered a lot of questions," Getz said. "He goes into next year without any restrictions. Based on conversations I've had with other clubs and potential trades, Garret certainly garners a lot of attention."

Robert is a July trade candidate -- if he can stay healthy and produce like he has in the past.

"The Luis market is a tough one because of the year that he had," Getz said. "He's ultra-talented but got injured early in the year and was out of sorts when he came back. It's all about matching up on value. It needs to be appropriately valued for us to make sense."

Los Angeles Angels: Manasian focusing on adding veteran presence to Halos' roster

The Angels have been the most active team in baseball early this offseason, trading for slugger Jorge Soler and signing pitcher Kyle Hendricks. The moves are an indication GM Perry Minasian wants to supplement his young team -- and improve it -- with some veterans who have played in the postseason and understand how to win. Soler joins a group of righty hitters who surprisingly finished fifth in home runs from that side of the plate -- and that's without Mike Trout contributing much due to injury.

Speaking of Trout, Minasian provided an update after the oft-injured veteran tore his left meniscus in August:

"He's feeling good. Obviously, the last four years have been tough. He's as frustrated as anyone about that, but he's feeling really good. He's doing what he has to do to show up to spring ready."

Hendricks will be a coach in a player's uniform while hoping to regain some consistency. His ERA in the second half was a bit more respectable (4.41) than his overall number (5.92).

St. Louis Cardinals: Mozeliak and Bloom are entering a transition period in St. Louis

The Cardinals continue to be open about where the team stands with Chaim Bloom set to take over for longtime president of baseball operations John Mozeliak after the 2025 season. In the meantime, St. Louis is updating processes across the organization following consecutive seasons without a playoff berth. The Cardinals got to this point by answering one question.

"Is this sustainable forever?" Mozeliak said. "It's been a good run. There's been a lot of success. But in the last few years, we weren't as focused on where we could squeeze a little more out of the fruit; instead we're trying to squeeze more for payroll. For a collective of reasons, now is the time to try and hit that reset and reposition ourselves to have another great run."