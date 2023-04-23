Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara said Sunday that he expects to start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, a day after he was scratched from a scheduled start.

The Miami Marlins ace was pushed back from his scheduled start Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians with biceps tendinitis.

"It's nothing where I would have to worry about it," Alcantara said. "They just wanted to give me time to recover. Everything is good right now."

Alcantara is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts for the Marlins (12-10).

The two-time All-Star won the Cy Young last season after going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA over 228⅔ innings pitched.