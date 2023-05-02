The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back tightness.

Garcia, 31, is batting .188 with three home runs and eight RBIs through 22 games this season.

A 2017 All-Star, he is a career .264 hitter with 138 homers and 518 RBIs in 1,071 games with five teams.

The team called up infielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding transaction.

Edwards, 23, a first-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2018, could be in line to make his MLB debut.

Edwards is hitting .306 with four RBIs and seven stolen bases in 20 games this season with Jacksonville.