OAKLAND, Calif. -- Infielder Tommy La Stella, an All-Star in 2019, was cut Tuesday by the Seattle Mariners ahead of their game at the Oakland Athletics.

La Stella was released by San Francisco on Jan. 5 with one season left in an $18.75 million, three-year contract. Seattle signed him two weeks later for the $720,000 major league minimum, which was offset against the $11.5 million he was owed by the Giants.

He appeared in 12 games with the Mariners, hitting .190 (4 for 21) with two RBIs. Seattle designated him for assignment and has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers.

The 34-year-old has also played for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants in his 10-year big league career, hitting .266 with 40 homers and 206 RBIs.

La Stella's best season came with the Angels in 2019, when he hit .295 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs and made his lone All-Star Game.

Seattle selected the contract of 24-year-old right-hander Bryce Miller from Double-A Arkansas and said he will start Tuesday night. He was taken on the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft and is 7-6 with a 3.65 ERA in his minor league career.