Three days after he was designated for assignment, Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza will remain in the organization after he was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Daza was cleared from the club's 40-man roster on Friday when right-hander Antonio Senzatela was reinstated from the injured list.

No team claimed Daza off waivers and he doesn't have enough service time to declare free agency.

Daza, 29, was batting .270 with six doubles and seven RBIs in 24 games with the Rockies this season. He is a career .281 hitter with four home runs and 74 RBIs in 288 games with Colorado over four separate seasons.